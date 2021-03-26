'The Suicide Squad': Watch Wild R-Rated Trailer For James Gunn's New Superhero Movie

Idris Elba's Bloodsport and John Cena's Peacemaker have a particularly colorful exchange, while Sylvester Stallone's King Shark eats a man whole.

It seems director James Gunn and co. are taking a dirty Deadpool-style approach to The Suicide Squad, at least based on the upcoming Marvel movie's new R-rated trailer.

An ensemble cast is led by Margot Robbie in another reprisal of Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and John Cena as Peacemaker. But Sylvester Stallone's King Shark, a Marvel supervillain making his (its?) feature film debut, commits the most gruesome acts. The personified undersea predator both eats a man whole and rips another in half, hot dog-style.

Then there's also this colorful exchange between Elba and Cena's characters.

"You're the leader. You're supposed to be decisive," Peacemaker says.

"Then I've decided that you should eat a big bag of dicks," Bloodsport responds.

"If this whole beach was completely covered in dicks and somebody said I had to eat every dick until the beach was clean... for liberty? I would say no problemo," Peacemaker fires back.

Check out the official synopsis below:

"Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment?



Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement.



And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them."

Other stars, some of whom also appear in the trailer, include Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Viola Davis.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and IMAX on August 6, 2021 before releasing on HBO Max 31 days later.