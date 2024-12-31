Watch DJ Anyma Bring Out FKA Twigs, Grimes & Ellie Goulding At Las Vegas Sphere

The first non-rock act to perform at The Sphere wowed critics with his EDM residency’s stunning visuals.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anyma)

The Sphere in Las Vegas is garnering acclaim as the world’s greatest arena—with rock bands U2, Phish, The Eagles, and Dead & Company all luring fans to the $2.3 billion venue that boasts the planet’s biggest and highest-resolution LED screen. The Sphere’s reputation for producing mind-bending visuals—showcased by regular showings of director Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard From Earth—has been elevated even further with an eight-show New Year’s residency by EDM deejay/producer Anyma, the first non-rock act to perform at Sin City’s futuristic globe.

Anyma, who has collaborated with his girlfriend Grimes on hits like “Welcome to the Opera” and “Taratata,” brought out FKA Twigs onstage for his recent remix of “Eusexua,” so she could sing in front of a giant image of her dancing on the LED screen behind her.

Singer Ellie Goulding received a similarly larger-than-life treatment when she joined Anyma onstage the next night to sing their upcoming collaboration “Hypnotized.”

Grimes hasn’t been shy about promoting her boyfriend’s Sphere shows on X, the platform famously owned by her ex, Elon Musk. She also joined him onstage for “Taratata.”

anyma dropping taratata (with grimes) at the sphere last night 🕯#AnymaEndofGenesys pic.twitter.com/MhuRrUCwdX — 𝔞. (@warnymphzsz) December 28, 2024

Anyone whose at the sphere rn it about to witness true innovation in cinema @anyma_eva — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) December 28, 2024

Anyma’s “The End of Genesys” residency heavily mines his 2023 debut album Genesys, where “big, buoyant synth lines and propulsive, arms-in-the-air rhythms contrast with mildly dystopian themes examining the man/machine divide,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which was dazzled by the Sphere show anchored by trippy visuals of a giant female humanoid named Eva.

The newspaper described Eva as “a synthetic entity in pursuit of human connection, her quest to transcend her artificial origins chronicled in a series of of stunning clips presented throughout the night that have to be seen to be believed—and even then, you may find yourself rubbing your pupils just to make sure you’re not caught in some futuristic fever dream.” Videos of Anyma’s Sphere shows have been unsurprisingly flooding X—check out five clips below.

Anyma at the Sphere is insane!! Almost like a full-on ride pic.twitter.com/qMC9q1ydM6 — Trash Panda 🗑️🐼 (@rduran) December 28, 2024

The @anyma_eva x @RufusDuSol collab at the Sphere is the solution to world peace. pic.twitter.com/dlkAkzRKxR — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) December 28, 2024

I wanna go see anyma again 😭 pic.twitter.com/0oBlprFQwG — candy (@semisweetcandy) December 28, 2024