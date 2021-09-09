September 9, 2021

Watch The Trippy First Official Trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections'—The First 'Matrix' Movie in 18 Years

WHOA.
If there's one promising thing to single out in the first full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections it is that Lana Wachowski's fourth movie in the franchise has a vibe that makes it feel like no time has passed at all.

The "white rabbit" motif from the original 1999 sci-fi megahit is back and embodied by the trailer soundtrack—"White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane. What follows are some truly stunning scenes, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a younger Morpheus, kicking ass as only Morpheus could—and a striking scene in which Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) have what looks like a middle-aged meet-cute in a coffee shop, though since this is a Matrix movie we know there's way more to it than that. 

We see how much more there is to it near the end, as the pair grasp hands and take a leap off a skyscraper. 

In the end, Jonathan Groff's new character encapsulates the experience, speaking to Neo in an office setting: "After all these years... going back to where it all started… back to the Matrix."

In addition to Groff, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Resurrections also stars Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, and Jada Pinkett Smith

The Matrix Resurrections premieres in theaters everywhere and on HBO Max's ad-free plan on December 22, 2021. 

