August 27, 2021

Watch the Intense New Red Band Trailer For 'The King's Man'

"Small things can grow into big problems."
Author:
Publish date:

The coronavirus pandemic ensured many Hollywood projects ended up taking a much longer road to the movie theaters than they normally would have. The King's Man, a prequel to the Kingsman series, was just one example—its original release date was November 15, 2019. 

It appears that 20th Century Studios is very ready to get the Ralph Fiennes-starring flick out to the public, however, and this new Red Band trailer is a good way to stoke excitement for its premiere. 

ralph-fiennes-the-kings-man-redband-trailer

Since it's a version of the trailer intended for a mature audience, there are no bleeped F-bombs and Djimon Hounsou's character "Shola" performs a badass surgical procedure separating one villain's head from his body in a pretty epic way. This is definitely the kind of intensity and wit a fan of the Kingsman franchise might appreciate. 

Here's the synopsis for The King's Man:

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

The trailer helps fill in some missing details. World War I figures into the plot and the "Mad Monk" Rasputin, who in real life did indeed hold sway over the Russian royal family, is clearly one of the major bad guys. He's played with gross-out gusto by Rhys Ifans. 

The King's Man was directed by Matthew Vaughn and in addition to Hounsou, Fiennes, and Ifans, the movie stars Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl and Charles Dance.

The King's Man blasts into theaters on December 22, 2021. 

No image description

ralph-fiennes-the-kings-man-redband-trailer
Entertainment

Watch the Intense New Red Band Trailer For 'The King's Man'

Tony Hawk x Liquid Death Promo
Sports

Tony Hawk Now Selling Blood-Infused Limited Edition Skateboards

Oklahoma Sooners Spencer Rattler Promo
Sports

2021 Heisman Trophy Betting Odds: Sooners QB Spencer Rattler On Top, But No Clear Favorite

facebook-link-image
Gear

Why The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Is The Best Foldable Phone You Can Buy

2022 Porsche Taycan Promo
Rides

2022 Porsche Taycan EV Gets Better Tech, More Range and ‘90s Colors

Hissho Sushi Franks Red Hot Buffalo Chicken Roll Promo
Food & Drink

Buffalo Chicken Sushi Is Here Just in Time for Tailgating Season

k-swiss-yg-sneaker collab
Style

K-Swiss & Rapper YG Collab For Disco Ball-Inspired Sneakers

neo-matrix-keanu-reeves
Entertainment

'The Matrix 4' Official Title and Footage Unveiled at CinemaCon 2021

Hublot Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow Promo
Style

Hublot's Latest Big Bang Gold Watch Brings Luxury Rainbow Vibes

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT