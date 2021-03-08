Michael B. Jordan is a Lethal Navy SEAL in Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse' Trailer

"He is more dangerous and effective than any man we have in the field."

Michael B. Jordan plays a Navy SEAL obsessed with exacting lethal justice on a squad of Russian soldiers who killed his family in retaliation for a secret CIA operation in the new trailer for Tom Clancy's Without Remorse.

"They better hope he doesn't survive," a Navy official is heard saying of Jordan's character in the trailer after he is hospitalized in the attack. "He is more dangerous and effective than any man we have in the field."

Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check out the official plot synopsis for the Amazon movie based on master spy novelist Clancy's Jack Ryan spin-off character John Clark:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Directed by Stefano Solima, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse starts streaming on Prime Video beginning April 30. Watch the action-packed trailer above.