Watch a Machine Gun-Toting Milla Jovovich Get Fired Up in 'Monster Hunter' Teaser Trailer

The movie adaptation of the video game has been in the works since 2018.

Milla Jovovich is heading back to the screen as a video game protagonist again, this time in a Sony Pictures adaptation of Monster Hunter. Watch an action-packed teaser trailer for the movie above.

Here's an up-to-date synopsis:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.



In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

That's a killer lineup of actors with Tony Jaa in the mix, so it seems as if the intensity promised in the quick teaser could pay off once the movie is in theaters.

Thanks to uncertainty rooted in conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic, movie premiere dates are subject to change at any time. Right now Monster Hunter is set to hit theaters on April 23, 2021.