Watch Latest Trailer For 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Coming to HBO Max

FINISH HIM.
Author:
Publish date:

Warner Bros. has released a new teaser trailer for HBO Max's mega-hyped Mortal Kombat movie reboot featuring the classic video game's fighters squaring off in action-packed footage.

36a5b2a9af79122a-600x338

Fans can expect to see characters that debuted in the original arcade game, including Sonya, Kano, Mileena and Jax, reports Hypebeast, which breaks down the latest teaser clip thusly:

mortal kombat trailer screen shot

The plot focuses greatly on the rivalry between Sub-Zero and Scorpion and a new protagonist named Cole Young. The trailer teases snippets of Cole and his potential connection to either of the franchise’s most iconic ninjas. The film is also expected to highlight Cole’s relationship with the characters, fuelling more fan theories as Mortal Kombat reaches its release date.

mortal kombat trailer

The new trailer delves deeper into the battle against the warriors of Outworld. Audiences can see fighters of Earthrealm prepare, while Cole and Goro’s encounter is emphasized more this time around. Liu Kang shows off his fire magic and Kano’s laser eyes make an appearance in the trailer.

Mortal Kombat hits HBO Max and theaters on April 16.

No image description

dave grohl everlong story promo
Entertainment

Watch Dave Grohl Explain How He Wrote 'Everlong', the Foo Fighters' Greatest Hit

by design interior design book promo
Style

Inside The Interior Design Book That Will Class Up Your Coffee Table

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 Promo
Rides

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 First Drive: Opulent Performance Meets the Malibu Hills

mortal kombat trailer
Entertainment

Watch Latest Trailer For 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Coming to HBO Max

wallabe cup promo
Style

Clarks Originals Launches New 'Wallabee Cup' Shoes

Eminem
Entertainment

Will Eminem's 'Curtain Call' Be First Rap Record to Spend More Than 10 Years on Billboard 200?

Christen Dye Promo 2
News

Maxim Influencer of the Week: Christen Dye

GMC x Kelly Wearstler Hummer EV Garage Promo
Rides

Insane Hummer EV Garage Concept Doubles as Fantasy Desert Getaway

kross-death-star-tourbillon-2
Style

Come to the Dark Side With This $150K Death Star Watch