Watch Nasty Cherry Heat Up New 'Her Body' Music Video
Red-hot alt-pop group Nasty Cherry is giving a sexy sendoff to a cheating ex in the new music video for their latest single, "Her Body."
While performing a two-and-a-half minute lingerie striptease hot enough to sow regret in any unfaithful partner, lead singer Gabi Bechtel croons over a sparse lo-fi instrumental that occasionally gives way to a few clever beat drops.
On the heels of the January's music video for "Lucky," director Dana Boulos went in a decidedly simpler direction, placing Bechtel in an empty bar illuminated by an array of neon and strobe lights.
Pop star and former Maxim cover model Charli XCX co-authored the lyrics alongside Bechtel, guitarist Chloe Chaidez, bassist Georgia Somary, and drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson, while Yves Rothman produced.
"Her Body" is the second release off the Nasty Cherry's forthcoming EP Nasty Cherry: The Movie, set to drop on April 2.
And if this is the first you're hearing of the all-girl group, their formation by Charli XCX and rise to headlining status was chronicled in the six-part Netflix docuseries I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry.
Check out the trailer above, or dive right in here.