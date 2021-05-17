Watch Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in New 'Black Widow' Clip Revealed At MTV Movie & TV Awards

"You got a plan or shall I just stay ducked and covered?"

During the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcast Sunday, Marvel dropped a clip from the upcoming Black Widow focused on the relationship between Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, Natasha's "sister."

That's in quotes because it's unclear as to whether Yelena is actually Natasha's blood relative -- in the Marvel comics universe, she's an orphan who was trained by the same Soviet-era program to become an incredibly skilled assassin and spy. One thing is clear in the breakneck clip above: Natasha and Yelena certainly act like siblings.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Marvel Studios

As the video begins Natasha and Yelena know they're in peril and the Black Widow clicks into overdrive. We quickly see that they are fleeing a mysterious female assassin on a motorcycle, one who is a dangerously good shot.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As they speed through city traffic, Yelena looks exasperated and asks Natasha, "You got a plan or shall I just stay ducked and covered?"

The response is not satisfactory: "My plan was to drive us away."

Yelena decides to act on her own then, saying, "Well, your plan sucks." She snatches control of the steering wheel, kicks open the passenger door and it is immediately sheared off and goes spinning into the oncoming motorcyclist's path, completely disabling her.

As they get away, Yelena says, "You're welcome."

It doesn't matter if their characters are supposed to share DNA or not, that's definitely the kind of contentious exchange you'd hear between a pair of equally-matched sisters.

After watching the clip from Black Widow you can watch the final trailer above as well.

The events of the movie occur in Marvel's timeline just after Captain America: Civil War. In addition to Pugh and Johansson, the movie stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and William Hurt.

Black Widow premieres in theaters and on Disney+ for customers with Premier Access -- for an additional fee -- on July 9, 2021.