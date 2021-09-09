September 9, 2021

New 'The Many Saints of Newark' Trailer Is Best Look Yet at Sopranos Prequel

"Pain comes from always wanting things."
Author:
Publish date:

Warner Bros. released a new trailer Wednesday for the Sopranos movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark. We get for the first time a deeper look at the making Tony Soprano as his mobbed-up uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) takes him under his wing.

In the latest trailer, we see Moltisanti on a prison visit to his dad "Hollywood" Dick (Ray Liotta). Moltisanti tells Hollywood he wants to help out his nephew Anthony (Michael Gandolfini). 

What follows is a series of glimpses into Dickie taking young Tony to criminal college, basically, teaching the future mob boss that "Pain comes from always wanting things."

the many saints of newark trailer

As a refresher, here's the synopsis:

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, N.J., history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters start to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence over his nephew will help shape the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss, Tony Soprano.

It's clear the power the original series had to make viewers feel for characters who they objectively know are doing bad things hasn't weakened at all.

The Many Saints of Newark is still set for release in select movie theaters everywhere and on HBO Max on October 1, 2021.

