August 19, 2021

Watch the Epic New Trailer For Marvel Studios' 'Eternals'

"You know what's never saved the planet? Your sarcasm."
Author:
Publish date:

It's hard to watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios' Eternals and not get excited. It hits all the notes we've come to expect from a Marvel movie. There's witty back and forth like "You know what's never saved the planet? Your sarcasm."

There are plenty of spine-tingling images. We see the individual Eternals displaying their almost mystically impressive superpowers and get glimpses of the perils humanity may face in this third film in Marvel's Phase 4. Overall there is an added, legitimately epic enhancement—in this trailer we truly get a sense of the span of time involved—7,000 years from the Eternals' landing on Earth to protect primitive humans from dark forces known as the Deviants.

marvel-eternals

The movie's synopsis gives nothing away: "The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations."

The trailer, however, reveals that the reversal of the "Thanos Snap" from the final Avengers movies had an inadvertent side effect that appears to only give the Eternals seven days to find each other again after having spread out across the globe over the centuries so that they can face an incoming threat.

The footage also gives us a real look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, The Black Knight, who asks the burning question as to where the hell these super-superhumans have been as humanity faced many other challenges, like world wars and, of course, Thanos.

The answer he receives from his love interest, the Eternal named Sersi (Gemma Chan), seems kind of weak: They weren't supposed to help unless those pesky Deviants were involved.

In addition to Harington and Chan, Eternals also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, and Salma Hayek. The movie was directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao. 

How does this all work out for humanity in general? We'll find out when Eternals premieres in theaters everywhere on November 5, 2021.

No image description

2022 Lincoln Navigator_Flight Blue Reserve_08
Rides

2022 Lincoln Navigator Unveiled With Hands-Free Driving and Amazon Fire TV

marvel-eternals
Entertainment

Watch the Epic New Trailer For Marvel Studios' 'Eternals'

HLNY LA short-sleeve henley promo
Style

The Best Short-Sleeve Henley Shirts To Wear Now

Maxim NightSwim Promo 1
Entertainment

Inside Maxim NightSwim, the Fun-Filled NBA Party That Lit Up Scottsdale

2023 Nissan Z Promo
Rides

Nissan Unveils 2023 Z Sports Car With 400-HP and Twin-Turbo V6

Roborock H7 Promo
Gear

Upgrade Your Home Cleaning Game With the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum

MaximBet Final 3
Sports

Can Maxim Show You a New World of iGaming and Entertainment? You Bet.

Shinola x Crate & Barrel Promo
Style

Shinola Teams With Crate & Barrel To Upgrade Your Home Decor Game

daniel-craig-detail-getty-images
Entertainment

Daniel Craig Calls Inheritance 'Distasteful', Says He Won't Leave Money to His Kids

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT