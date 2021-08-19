Watch the Epic New Trailer For Marvel Studios' 'Eternals'

It's hard to watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios' Eternals and not get excited. It hits all the notes we've come to expect from a Marvel movie. There's witty back and forth like "You know what's never saved the planet? Your sarcasm."

There are plenty of spine-tingling images. We see the individual Eternals displaying their almost mystically impressive superpowers and get glimpses of the perils humanity may face in this third film in Marvel's Phase 4. Overall there is an added, legitimately epic enhancement—in this trailer we truly get a sense of the span of time involved—7,000 years from the Eternals' landing on Earth to protect primitive humans from dark forces known as the Deviants.

Marvel Studios

The movie's synopsis gives nothing away: "The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations."

The trailer, however, reveals that the reversal of the "Thanos Snap" from the final Avengers movies had an inadvertent side effect that appears to only give the Eternals seven days to find each other again after having spread out across the globe over the centuries so that they can face an incoming threat.

The footage also gives us a real look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, The Black Knight, who asks the burning question as to where the hell these super-superhumans have been as humanity faced many other challenges, like world wars and, of course, Thanos.

The answer he receives from his love interest, the Eternal named Sersi (Gemma Chan), seems kind of weak: They weren't supposed to help unless those pesky Deviants were involved.

In addition to Harington and Chan, Eternals also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, and Salma Hayek. The movie was directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao.

How does this all work out for humanity in general? We'll find out when Eternals premieres in theaters everywhere on November 5, 2021.