Watch Post Malone Cover Country Hits by Sturgill Simpson and Brad Paisley at Matthew McConaughey Texas Benefit

Post Malone isn't just a genre-bending "Rockstar" who covers Nirvana when he's not performing his own hip-hop pop hits—the chart-topping artist recently paid tribute to two popular country artists at Matthew McConaughey's "We're Texas" relief fundraiser livestream.

Malone covered Brad Paisley’s "I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishing Song)" and Sturgill Simpson’s "You Can Have The Crown" at the end of the livestream, around the two-hour mark in the full video above.

Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The March 21 live stream was hosted by native Texan (and possible future gubernatorial candidate) McConaughey, with proceeds going to the actor's foundation Just Keep Living and its Texas relief fund, established in response to the historically destructive Winter Storm Uri.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The celeb-studded livestream also included Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and R&B hitmaker Khalid. Musgraves covered Nelson’s classic hit "On The Road Again", while Nelson performed his track "Beautiful Texas" and Khalid sang a live version of "Angels".

The fundraiser also featured performances from Miranda Lambert, Gary Clark Jr., Kelly Clarkson and Lukas Nelson, among others. Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Woody Harrelson, the Jonas Brothers and Renee Zellweger also made appearances during the stream.

Relive the entire charity performance via the video above--or just fast forward to the two-hour mark to see Postie's country tributes.