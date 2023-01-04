Sofia Vergara Is A ‘Goddess’ In First Swimsuit Pic Of 2023

“Them curves,” wrote one approving commenter.

(Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara kicked off 2023 with a sexy swimsuit-clad statement. For her first post of the new year, the Modern Family star sported a blue-and-white hot Dolce & Gabbana one-piece from a beachy vacay with husband Joe Manganiello.

“Ultimos diitas de,” the 50-year-old stunner said in the caption, which translates to “last days of.”

As the New York Post notes, the snap inspired droves of approving comments. Musician Charo wrote, “Oh so hot hot hot,” while another deemed the Colombian bombshell a “goddess.” A third astutely pointed out “them curves.”

Fiery IGs are nothing new for Vergara, who made waves last year on the ‘gram when she posted a video featuring a battle with pesky pool floats. While no context was provided in the captions, the video and images pretty much speak for themselves.

Vergara struggles deeply to successfully ride an admittedly precarious-looking “Inflatabull” pool toy while wearing a white one-piece swimsuit.

But in the second IG post, the 49-year-old Modern Family alum is seen successfully mounting and riding an inflatable pastel-colored jet ski in a pair of new photos. Phew!

Vergara’s summer-ready content served as a “Happy Fourth” message to her 26 million followers. Two fellow America’s Got Talent judges chimed in on the first video, with Howie Mandel writing, “You ride the bull like you walk to the desk” after Heidi Klum commented, “I miss you my friend.”

Vergara also has revealed production has wrapped on Griselda, a Netflix limited series based on the classic 2006 documentary Cocaine Cowboys in which Vergara stars as murderous drug queenpin Griselda Blanco.

“Six months with the most amazing group of people,” Vergara captioned a carousel of images taken from the set. “Gracias to ALL of you!! The whole cast and crew!”

She’s of course made time to bring some heat via the above Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print one-piece and other looks. See more of Vergara’s recent Instagram highlights below: