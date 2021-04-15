'Hot Ones' Season 14 Finale: Watch Steve-O Soak His Eye in Hot Sauce

The "Jackass" stuntman ended his meeting with the Wings of Death in the most excruciating way possible.

Hot Ones ended Season 14 with a sequel to Steve-O's Season 4 appearance, and the Jackass stuntman-turned-comedian and podcaster made sure to end on an eye-watering note.

For much of the interview, Steve-O was articulate and thoughtful when answering host Sean Evans' questions. He described how he came to "find religion" through the video camera. Instead of having kids to preserve his legacy and/or believing in an immortal afterlife after human death, his vast library of video recordings will be the thing that lives on.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Steve-O also shared the origin story of his friendship with 50 Cent and described his Monday Night Raw experience as "the worst beating he every took."

But it was Evans' final question following a Last Dab-coated chicken wing (vegan wing for Steve-O) that elicited the most exciting response.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

YouTube/First We Feast

"As someone who has experienced every type of physical pain you can possibly think of, what do you think is the best analogy for the 'Wings of Death' on the spectrum of body discomfort," Evans inquired.

Steve-O somewhat strangely interjected began by declaring Gordon Ramsay the king of Hot Ones, calling the foul-mouthed celebrity chef "an absolute maniac on this show. So I'm not willing to be outdone."

He then proceeded to plug his own hot sauce—Steve-O's Hot Sauce for Your Butthole—by drinking nearly an entire bottle before promptly pouring the rest into his eye. How's that for an analogy.

Casual fans might have been shocked, but those who have been following Steve-O's shenanigans through the years will know that he pulled the exact same stunt last year...on Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled, no less.

Staged or organic, Steve-O's closer made for an iconic Hot Ones Season 14 finale. Watch the full episode above.