'Succession' Season 3 Trailer: The Roy Family is Out For Blood

"Are you part of this family or not?"
Author:
Publish date:

In the wake of Season Two of Succession's explosive finale that saw Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) turning on his dad Logan Roy (Brian Cox), HBO dropped a fiery new teaser trailer with a sneak peek at Season 3 of the acclaimed HBO show. 

Logan is definitely coming for revenge in the clip, in which Kendall explains his disloyalty to his dad by bluntly telling his siblings: “He’s our dad, but he was going to send me to jail. He’d do the same to all of us.”

succession season 3 trailer screengrab

Naturally, Kendall's always-strategic sister, Siobhan (Sarah Snook) has a proposition when he tries to enlist her against their father in the fierce corporate battle that's ripping the family apart.

“If I back you against Dad, you would need to let me take over,” she says.

Expect more fireworks from the Roy family as they squabble over the fate of the WayStar Royco media empire when the Emmy Award-winning series Succession returns to HBO Max this fall. 

No image description

Conor McGregor Promo
Sports

Conor McGregor's Money-Making Impact on Las Vegas Explained in ESPN Video

buns-and-wieners-hot-dogs-GettyImages-654717179
Food & Drink

Heinz Petitions to Put Equal Number of Hot Dogs and Buns in Packages

succession season 3 trailer screengrab
Entertainment

'Succession' Season 3 Trailer: The Roy Family is Out For Blood

Elon Musk Promo
News

Billionaire Elon Musk Lives in Prefab 'Tiny House' Worth Just $50,000 at SpaceX Texas Site

Porsche Bugatti Rimrac Promo
Rides

Bugatti, Porsche and Rimac Join Forces For Awesome New Auto Brand

val amazon trailer promo
Entertainment

Watch The Intimate Trailer For 'Val'—The New Amazon Documentary about Val Kilmer

Lucy Hislop Promo
News

Meet Maxim Cover Girl Competition Finalist Lucy Hislop

vin-diese-f9
Entertainment

'Fast & Furious' Fans Are Celebrating 'F9' With Vin Diesel 'Family' Memes

wheeler-fishing-pilar-1
News

Ernest Hemingway's Iconic Boat 'Pilar' is Back—And You Can Buy One

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT