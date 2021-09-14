Watch The AppleTV+ Trailer for 'The Velvet Underground' Documentary

It's the ultimate cinematic tribute to the legendary band behind "Sweet Jane" and other hits.

Apple TV+ has found success with retro-minded music docs like Beastie Boys Story and 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, and now the streamer is giving the same treatment to legendary rock band The Velvet Underground.

The highly-influential 1960s band fronted by Lou Reed and famously supported by artist Andy Warhol cranked out classics like "Sweet Jane" and "I'm Waiting for the Man" is getting its very own documentary from acclaimed indie director Todd Haynes.

Here's Apple's official plot synopsis:

The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ’n’ roll’s most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, “The Velvet Underground” shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.

The film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band's creative ethos: “how to be elegant and how to be brutal.”

The Velvet Underground hits theaters and premieres globally on Apple TV+ on October 15. Check out the trailer above.