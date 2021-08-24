August 24, 2021

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Watch the Fast-Paced First Trailer

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little."
Author:
Publish date:

Marvel and Sony released a frenetic teaser trailer on Monday for Spider-Man: No Way Home, just a day after an unauthorized portion of the trailer was leaked online. 

The widely-anticipated teaser trailer is a fast-paced three minutes that gets fans up to speed on the challenges facing teenage superhero Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who was unmasked as Spider-Man after his nemesis Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) publicly revealed Spidey's true identity at the end of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In the new clip, Parker first commiserates with M.J. (Zendaya) and then reaches out to the mystical Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to ask the caped hero if he can cast a spell to erase the world’s knowledge of who Spider-Man actually is. 

spider-man: no way home trailer

But Strange has a word of caution for Spidey: "The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” which sets Peter up for a meeting with Dr. Otto Octavius, aka the famously tentacled Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), who reprises his franchise role after 19 years.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and stars  Holland, Zendaya
Cumberbatch, Molina, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and Jamie Foxx, who returns as Electro. It swings into theaters on December 17. Watch the full trailer above.

No image description

Matthew McConaughey Promo
News

Matthew McConaughey Tells COVID-Recovering Texas Governor to 'Mask, Vax, Just Keep Livin'

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Promo
Rides

Land Rover Unveils Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition

Zenith Chronomaster Open 55th Anniversary Cohiba Promo
Style

Zenith Celebrates Cohiba Cigars With Limited Edition Watch

Ruma Design Migma Promo
Rides

This Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran Could Be the Yacht of the Future

spider-man: no way home trailer
Entertainment

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Watch the Fast-Paced First Trailer

insane churro cookies
Food & Drink

These Insane Churro Cannabis Cookies Could Be Your Favorite New Edible

Casio Vintage x Pac-Man A100WEPC-1B Promo
Style

Casio Vintage Celebrates 40 Years of 'Pac-Man' With Throwback Watch

Montblanc Cillian Murphy UltraBlack Collection Promo
Gear

Cillian Murphy Rocks Montblanc’s New UltraBlack Accessories Line

jack-daniels-10-year-detail
Food & Drink

Jack Daniel's Launches First Age-Stated 10-Year-Old Whiskey in 100 Years

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT