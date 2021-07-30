Watch the Sultry Trailer for Halsey’s IMAX Movie

The freaky clip's soundtrack features music from the Trent Reznor-produced LP.
Author:
Publish date:

Following the reveal of NSFW album art and interest-piquing Instagram commentary, the hype around Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power continues with a cinematic trailer advertising the upcoming concept album's accompanying IMAX movie. 

The outspoken pop star and mother-to-be previously described the LP's Renaissance-inspired cover as a "dichotomy of Madonna and the Whore," a theme that is seemingly further explored in the "woman/god" trailer. Images of a lingerie-clad Halsey are juxtaposed with a nightmarish sequence of her pregnant belly being beaten and a white-eyed demonic visitor, among other disturbing scenes. 

Halsey If I Can't Have Love I Want Power Promo

The soundtrack features music from the upcoming release, which was produced Nine Inch Nails legend Trent Reznor and his longtime collaborator Atticus Ross. Their influence sounds especially obvious in the NIN-style pulsing synth and mode-shifting counter melody behind Halsey's vocals, but the pop star penned all of the songs. 

"The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully," Halsey further explained on Instagram when the cover art was revealed. 

"My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

Tickets to the If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power IMAX movie go on sale August 3 ahead of the album's August 27 release. Click here to see all screening locations. 

No image description

Halsey If I Can't Have Love I Want Power Promo
Entertainment

Watch the Sultry Trailer for Halsey’s IMAX Movie

Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Promo
Rides

Land Rover Launches Limited Edition Defender 'Trophy Edition' for Endurance Racing

predator-1987-03-g
Entertainment

The Upcoming 'Predator' Prequel 'Skull' Is Being Compared to 'The Revenant'

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Promo
Gear

Samsung Launches First Curved Gaming Monitor With Mini LED Tech

the card counter trailer promo
Entertainment

'The Card Counter' Trailer Teases High-Stakes Gambling Thriller With Oscar Issac & Tiffany Haddish

2022 Living Vehicle Promo
Rides

This Luxury Travel Trailer Will Charge Your Electric Car With Solar Power

2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Promo
Rides

The Chevrolet Camaro Will Be Replaced by 4-Door Electric Sedan

News

Fans Mourn Iranian Pop Star Who Died After Contracting COVID-19

Martin Shkreli Promo
News

Wu-Tang-Clan's $2 Million, One-Off Album Owned by 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Sold by U.S. Government

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT