'Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell': Watch Netflix Trailer for Notorious B.I.G. Documentary

Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G., or just Christopher Wallace, would have turned 50 this year. To celebrate Biggie's landmark birthday and his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Netflix has debuted a first-look trailer at Biggie: I got a Story to tell, a new documentary that traces the legendary rapper's rise from the mean streets of Brooklyn to the pinnacle of pop domination.

Here's more information about the movie from Netflix's official synopsis:

BIGGIE: I GOT A STORY TO TELL offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I GOT A STORY TO TELL is a rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.

Directed by Emmett Malloy, this intimate documentary features rare footage filmed by his best friend Damion “D-Roc” Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing a side of Christopher Wallace that the world never knew. BIGGIE: I GOT A STORY TO TELL is executive produced by Sean Combs, Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, and Emmett and Brendan Malloy.

Watch the trailer above for Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell, which drops globally on Netflix on March 1.