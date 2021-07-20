Watch The Wild Trailer For 'Jackass Forever'

Johnny Knoxville may look a little grayer these days, but the Jackass ringleader is back with a vengeance in the new official trailer for Jackass Forever, which 49-year-old Knoxville insists is the final Jackass movie.

Check out the first trailer for the movie above, and peep the plot synopsis here:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.

jackass forever screen shot

Knoxville is joined by Jackass vets Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy in the new movie. The video begins with slow-motion, black-and-white footage of previous Jackass scenes scored to Johnny Cash's "We'll Meet Again" before launching into the fun-filled first trailer. 

Jackass Forever also co-stars newcomers Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes and Eric Manaka, and, judging by the trailer, the film also includes a cameo by Bad Trip star Eric Andre. 

The movie is directed by Jeff Tremaine and produced by Tremaine, Knoxville and Spike Jonze. It opens exclusively in theaters on October 22. 

