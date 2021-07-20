Watch The Wild Trailer For 'Jackass Forever'

"Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong."

Johnny Knoxville may look a little grayer these days, but the Jackass ringleader is back with a vengeance in the new official trailer for Jackass Forever, which 49-year-old Knoxville insists is the final Jackass movie.

Check out the first trailer for the movie above, and peep the plot synopsis here:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.

Jackass Forever/YouTube

Knoxville is joined by Jackass vets Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy in the new movie. The video begins with slow-motion, black-and-white footage of previous Jackass scenes scored to Johnny Cash's "We'll Meet Again" before launching into the fun-filled first trailer.

Jackass Forever also co-stars newcomers Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes and Eric Manaka, and, judging by the trailer, the film also includes a cameo by Bad Trip star Eric Andre.

The movie is directed by Jeff Tremaine and produced by Tremaine, Knoxville and Spike Jonze. It opens exclusively in theaters on October 22.