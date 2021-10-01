Watch Trailer For 'Rocky IV' Ultimate Director's Cut With 40 Minutes of New Footage

The "Rocky vs. Drago" director’s cut has 40 minutes of newly-restored footage and plays in theaters for one night only in November.

Sylvester Stallone wrote, directed and starred in Rocky IV back in 1985, and the Cold War classic still ranks as the highest-earning Rocky movie when it raked in $300 million back in the day.

But those who fondly recall Drago's best Russian-accented lines ( "I must break you" and "If he dies, he dies" come to mind) will be happy to hear that Stallone just unveiled his new "Ultimate Director's Cut" version that features 40 minutes of newly-restored Rocky IV content.

As Deadline reports, MGM and Fathom Events announced that a remastered director’s cut of Rocky IV will premiere in theaters November 11, and will be available for streaming rentals on November 12th.

Stallone has added 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage to the 1985 feature made during the U.S. Cold War with the Soviet Union, the movie having the Italian Stallion traveling to the USSR to defend his title again against Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). When Rocky IV was released in 1985, the pic became the highest-grossing of all the Rocky films, as well as the highest-grossing sports drama in cinema for nearly a quarter-century. The pic also starred Brigitte Nielsen, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Michael Pataki, Robert Doornick, Talia Shire, Stu Nahan and Tony Burton.

Check out the new "Rocky vs. Drago" director's cut trailer above.