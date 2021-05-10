Watch Woody Harrelson Battle Tom Hardy in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Trailer

Woody Harrelson unleashes his wild supervillain in Marvel's first trailer for "Venom" sequel.

The first trailer for Marvel's Venom sequel is finally here—along with a new look at Woody Harrelson's serial-killer-turned supervillain Carnage.

It's the best look yet at the malevolent creature who was briefly introduced at the end of 2018's Venom, which debuted Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and his monstrous alter-ego, Venom.

Variety has more on the new trailer here:

In the trailer, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a crazed serial killer, survives a lethal injection in prison, which appears to awaken the symbiote inside of him and transforms him into Carnage. He and Tom Hardy, whose character Eddie Brock has made some peace with his alter-ego Venom, battle it out in a massive symbiote showdown.

And here's the short-but-sweet official plot synopsis:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set for release on Sept. 24, 2021. Watch the new trailer above.