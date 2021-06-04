'Wedding Crashers' Sequel To Begin Production in August With Original Cast

Getty Images

One of the most quotable comedies of the early 2000s, Wedding Crashers, is finally getting a sequel 16 years after it first premiered in theaters. Not only that, stars Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Isla Fisher -- who said back in 2016 that there would be a second movie -- are set to return when the movie begins production in August 2021.

This comes from The A.V. Club, citing news first released on Twitter by user @Jasonosia, who culled it from Production Weekly. See the tweets below.

According to Production Weekly, Wedding Crashers 2 will again star Wilson, Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams. It will, however, be produced for the post-pandemic world, in which streaming entertainment deals have altered the speed with which movies make it from theaters to our living rooms. Here's more from A.V. Club:

It’s supposedly also being produced specifically for HBO Max, but nothing—not a single word of this—has been confirmed by Warner Bros. or New Line or any of the people involved. Maybe we spoiled a surprise by knowing this, or maybe it will all fall apart at some point before Warner Bros. actually decides to confirm that it’s happening.

If it is happening -- and it doesn't really seem like that big an "if" -- then Vince Vaughn had the scoop on what Wedding Crashers 2 will be about when he spoke to CinemaBlend in the fall of 2020, saying director "David Dobkin had a really good idea that’s contemporary."

"I never went and made a sequel to a lot of these films at the time because it felt like we were just chasing a success," Vaughn said, "But what I like about where Crashers could potentially be at is [that] there’s something that is of this moment that feels really good… a lot of these comedies, even something like Wedding Crashers, you’re sort of investigating things that I think are real in our lives, but the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd."

If Wedding Crashers 2 has even half the absurdity of the first movie, we'll get more great lines like these from Vince Vaughn's Jeremy Grey alone:

"You motorboatin' son of a bitch! You old sailor you! Where is she? She still in the house?"

"Grab that net and catch that beautiful butterfly, pal."

"I'm just warming up. Last week I did an exact [balloon] replica, to scale, of Wrigley Field. Honest to God. I don't have anywhere to put it."

"Tattoo on the lower back? Might as well be a bull's eye."

"Who gives a shit? It's a great band, it's a bad band, it's like pizza, baby."

"I got to get outta here, pronto. I got a stage five clinger. Stage five, virgin, clinger."

"This is the real world, lady! You can't just go shooting people on a whim!"

"I'm a little too traumatized to have a scone."

"A friend in need is a pest."

"I'm not perfect, but who are we kidding, neither are you."

No further info is available but should production begin in August this year as reported, then we can probably expect to see Vaughn and Wilson crashing weddings again sometime in mid-to-late 2022.