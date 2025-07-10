Wet Leg Debuts New Song ‘Mangetout’ At Band’s First-Ever Tiny Desk Concert

The indie rockers debuted two new tracks off of their sophomore album “Moisturizer,” due out on July 11.

(Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Four years after their breakout single “Chaise Longue” garnered millions of streams and cast Wet Leg into the spotlight, the Isle of Wight-based indie rockers have joined the pantheon of artists who’ve taken part in NPR’s long-running Tiny Desk concert series. The extremely intimate setting and paired-down production proved no obstacle for the quintet as they played a four-song set with musical precision that belied their relaxed performance style.

For fans, the highlight of the set was likely the debut of “Mangetout” from Wet Leg’s upcoming sophomore album “Moisturizer.” While the track’s aggressively pointed lyrics implore its unfortunate “bottom feeder” subject to “get lost forever,” the bridge mixes the vibe up with a beautifully sung, disjunct melody that subtly showcases lead singer Rhian Teasdale’s chops before the whole band jumps in for a final shout chorus. The almost sludgy opener “CPR” and carefree easy listener “Davina McCall” provided contrasts in energy, while the debut of Moisturizer’s “11:21″—what NPR described as “a languid, dreamy ode to the enduring power of love”—closed out the set. Listen for yourself below:

Moisturizer, due out July 11, has already gathered promising early reviews from critics. Declaring the record “a terrific soundtrack for a long, hot summer,” AP News praised expanded skills and range from the group, which has grown from the original duo of Teasdale and guitarist Heather Chambers to a five-piece also including bassist Ellis Durand, drummer Henry Holmes and guitarist/synth player Joshua Mobaraki. Meanwhile, The Guardian wrote, “The songs are supremely punchy, the tunes contagious: Moisturizer is a blast.” After listening to their Tiny Desk set above, check out Wet Leg’s upcoming shows in Europe and North America below:

Wet Leg 2025 Tour Dates

July 2025 (Europe)

Jul 11, 2025: Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival (Glasgow Green)

August 2025 (Europe)

Aug 6, 2025: Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen

September 2025 (North America)

Sep 1, 2025: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Malkin Bowl Sep 5, 2025: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall Sep 9, 2025: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds) Sep 12, 2025: Toronto, ON, Canada @ HISTORY

Montreal, QC, Canada @ MTELUS Sep 14, 2025: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall Sep 17, 2025: New York, NY @ Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage (Central Park)

Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Sep 19, 2025: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival (Piedmont Park) Sep 23, 2025: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival (Doheny State Beach) Sep 30, 2025: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

October 2025 (North America)

Oct 1, 2025: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre Oct 3-5, 2025: Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival – Weekend One (Zilker Park)

Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion Oct 8, 2025: Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn Oct 10-12, 2025: Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival – Weekend Two (Zilker Park)

El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace Oct 17, 2025: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 2025 (Europe)

Oct 27, 2025: Paris, France @ L’Olympia

November 2025 (Europe)