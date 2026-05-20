What to Expect From Sony’s ‘State Of Play’ May 2026 Showcase

From “007 First Light” to “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the next State of Play is likely to bring big news for upcoming game drops.

(Sony)

Sony’s monthly-ish State of Play announcements are guerilla-style drops that consistently showcase what titles are coming to Playstation and the future of gaming overall. May’s State of Play is likely coming soon, and here’s what’s expected to be revealed.

Marvel’s Wolverine

(Marvel)

Few upcoming games carry the same level of anticipation as Marvel’s Wolverine. Fans are eager to see how the team at Sony’s Insomniac Studios, the same one who made the excellent Spider-Man games of late, will handle Logan’s brutal combat style and darker tone. Speculation continues to build around the game’s story, setting and gameplay but expectations are high and the game is already in the mix as a contender for Game of the Year. Marvel’s Wolverine already has a cinematic trailer and launch date of September 15 this year so it’s high time Sony took the wraps off of the gameplay.

007 First Light

(IO Interactive)

007 First Light comes out next week (May 27, to be exact) so there’s a good chance that a State of Play that comes right before the launch will showcase the game. There’s been a lot of conversation about whether the game will be a true James Bond game or if IO Interactive has simply skinned their blockbuster Hitman franchise with 007 swagger and gear and this could be Sony’s opportunity to show that 007 First Light is indeed the Bond game everyone has been waiting for since GoldenEye.

Hogwarts Legacy 2

(Warner Bros. Games)

Talk of a Hogwarts Legacy sequel has fans of the Wizarding World eagerly waiting for an official announcement. After the first game became a massive hit, many players are hoping a follow up will expand the castle experience with deeper RPG systems, new regions and more density in the sprawling, magical world. This would be a huge announcement of a previously unannounced, high-profile game and just what this State of Play needs to put all eyes on it.

God of War

(Sony)

God of War has long-been a cornerstone of Sony’s first-party blockbusters and the last two games in the series didn’t just switch to Nordic mythology, they added a deep story and emotional complexity to what used to be a button-mashing rampage. Whether Kratos returns for another mythology-inspired adventure or the series shifts focus in a bold new, direction (or perhaps to a new leading character?) fans are expecting another emotionally charged blockbuster from Sony Santa Monica and State of Play could be the perfect place to show it off.

Tomb Raider

(Amazon Games)

With two Tomb Raider games on the horizon (the remake of Legacy of Atlantis and the all-new Tomb Raider: Catalyst) as well as the movie reboot starring Sophie Turner, it’s a bet but not a longshot that Lara might make an appearance. Seeing the series getting some love at State of Play after a fairly long hiatus would be a crowd-pleaser for sure.

Grand Theft Auto VI

(Rockstar)

Grand Theft Auto VI may be the most anticipated entertainment release in the world right now with everyone grasping for any bit of information while Rockstar remains typically (and frustratingly) tight-lipped despite the game’s November 19 release date later this year. Sony would be pulling off a major coup to get GTA VI into the State of Play lineup and Rockstar does love to toss the occasional molotov by bucking norms but like that Best Buy leak about pre-order date earlier this week, this one is probably too good to be true.

PlayStation 6

(Sony)

Generational hardware cycles puts the follow up to the PS5 in the realm of a 2027 release. We can dream, right?