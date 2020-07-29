What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon in August
August and the beginning of the end of summer will be here before you know it. One of the hottest months in the northern hemisphere, it's often a really good time to stay the hell inside with the A/C cranked and the binge-watching snacks and beer by your side.
If your upcoming month looks full of a lot of hiding from the heat and buckling down with the pleasantly cool glow of the TV or computer screen, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have you covered.
Whether you want to go back to Daniel Craig's first turns as James Bond with Netflix dropping Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, six of the Star Trek movies—original series cast and Next Generation—on Hulu, or Tom Hardy's turn as a legendary gangster in his final dementia-addled days in Capone, it's a promising month full of diversions for the fully or semi-quarantined.
Start planning those binge sessions below.
Netflix
Aug. 1
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park II: The Lost World
Jurassic Park III
A Knight's Tale
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Operation Ouch Season 1
Operation Ouch Special
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Kids)
Toradoral Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Aug. 2
Almost Love
Connected (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 3
Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Kids)
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Kids)
Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)
Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning (Netflix Comedy Special) [Trailer]
Aug. 5
Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)
World's Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 6
The Rain Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Netflix Anime)
Aug. 7
Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film)
High Seas Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Kids)
The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 (Netflix Kids)
Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Sling On! Germany (Netflix Original)
Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Wizards: Tales of Acadia (Netflix Kids)
Work It (Netflix Film)
World Party Songs (Netflix Kids)
Aug. 8
Aug. 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)
Nightcrawler
Aug. 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)
Aug. 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 13
An Easy Girl (Netflix Film)
Safety Not Guaranteed
Aug. 14
3% Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Avatar: The Legend of Korra
El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)
Fearless (Netflix Film)
Glow Up Season 2
The Great Heist Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Kids)
Project Power (Netflix Film)
Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)
Aug. 15
Stranger Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rita Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 16
Johnny English
Les Miserables (2012)
Aug. 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film)
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs Season 2 (Netflix Kids)
Aug. 19
The Crimes that Bind (Netflix Film)
Demarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)
High Score (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 20
Biohackers (Netflix Original)
Good Kisser
Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 21
Alien TV (Netflix Kids)
Fuego Negro (Netflix Film)
Hoops (Netflix Original)
Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Sleepover (Netflix Film)
Aug. 23
1 BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Aug. 25
Emily's Wonder Lab (Netflix Kids)
Trinkets Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 26
Cobra Kai Seasons 1-2
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)
I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix Original)
La vengaza de Analia (Netflix Original)
Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)
Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 27
Aggretsuko Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Aug. 28
All Together Now (Netflix Film)
Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Hulu
Aug. 1
Monchhichi Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero) Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty Season 2B
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child's Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Company Business
Death At A Funeral
Elena Undone
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man
Rustlers' Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
Aug. 2
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
Aug. 3
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Ordinary Love
Aug. 6
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon
Aug. 7
The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Aug. 10
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
Aug. 11
Alive And Kicking
Monster's Ball
Aug. 12
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Aug. 14
Bernie The Dolphin 2
Aug. 15
A Crime to Remember Season 4
Bake You Rich Season 1
Caribbean Life Season 16
Chopped Season 40 & 41
Christina On The Coast Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters Season 1
House Hunters International Seasons 129 - 134
Island Life Season 15
Mediterranean Life Season 1
Murder in Paradise Season 1
Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1 (DUBBED)
Worst Bakers in America Season 1
Worst Cooks in America Season 16
Aug. 16
Behind You
Aug. 18
The Cup
Aug. 20
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
Aug. 21
Find Me In Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Aug. 22
Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere (Freeform)
Aug. 23
Blindspot Season 5
Aug. 24
The Roads Not Taken
Aug 26
Mom Season 7
Aug. 28
The Binge (Hulu Original)
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Primal
Quantum of Solace
The Courier
Amazon Prime
Aug. 1
Movies
3:10 To Yuma (2007)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Holiday (2006)
Top Gun (1986)
Series
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Aug. 3
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)
Aug. 5
Arkansas (2020)
Aug. 6
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
Aug. 7
Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B (Amazon Original Series)
Aug. 10
Capone (2020)
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2019)
Aug. 14
Movies
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Master (2017)
Series
World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
Aug. 18
The Cup (2012)
Aug. 21
Movies
Chemical Hearts (2020) (Amazon Original Movie)
Series
Clifford: Season 2B (Amazon Original Series)
Aug. 22
The Legion (2020)
Aug. 28
Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys (Amazon Original Special)
Aug. 31
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)