What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon in August

From Daniel Craig's first Bond movies on Netflix to Tom Hardy's "Capone" on Amazon Prime, there's something for everyone.

Daniel Craig with the Aston Martin DBS V12 from "Casino Royale." MGM

August and the beginning of the end of summer will be here before you know it. One of the hottest months in the northern hemisphere, it's often a really good time to stay the hell inside with the A/C cranked and the binge-watching snacks and beer by your side.

If your upcoming month looks full of a lot of hiding from the heat and buckling down with the pleasantly cool glow of the TV or computer screen, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have you covered.

Whether you want to go back to Daniel Craig's first turns as James Bond with Netflix dropping Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, six of the Star Trek movies—original series cast and Next Generation—on Hulu, or Tom Hardy's turn as a legendary gangster in his final dementia-addled days in Capone, it's a promising month full of diversions for the fully or semi-quarantined.

Start planning those binge sessions below.

Netflix

Aug. 1

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park II: The Lost World

Jurassic Park III

A Knight's Tale

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Operation Ouch Season 1

Operation Ouch Special

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Kids)

Toradoral Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Aug. 2

Almost Love

Connected (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 3

Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Kids)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Kids)

Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning (Netflix Comedy Special) [Trailer]

Aug. 5

Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)

World's Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 6

The Rain Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 7

Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film)

High Seas Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Kids)

The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 (Netflix Kids)

Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sling On! Germany (Netflix Original)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Wizards: Tales of Acadia (Netflix Kids)

Work It (Netflix Film)

World Party Songs (Netflix Kids)

Aug. 8

Aug. 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)

Nightcrawler

Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)

Aug. 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 13

An Easy Girl (Netflix Film)

Safety Not Guaranteed

Aug. 14

3% Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Avatar: The Legend of Korra

El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)

Fearless (Netflix Film)

Glow Up Season 2

The Great Heist Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Kids)

Project Power (Netflix Film)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)

Aug. 15

Stranger Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rita Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 16

Johnny English

Les Miserables (2012)

Aug. 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film)

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs Season 2 (Netflix Kids)

Aug. 19

The Crimes that Bind (Netflix Film)

Demarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)

High Score (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 20

Biohackers (Netflix Original)

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 21

Alien TV (Netflix Kids)

Fuego Negro (Netflix Film)

Hoops (Netflix Original)

Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Sleepover (Netflix Film)

Aug. 23

1 BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25

Emily's Wonder Lab (Netflix Kids)

Trinkets Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 26

Cobra Kai Seasons 1-2

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)

I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix Original)

La vengaza de Analia (Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 27

Aggretsuko Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28

All Together Now (Netflix Film)

Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Hulu

Aug. 1

Monchhichi Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero) Seasons 1 & 2

UniKitty Season 2B

71

3:10 to Yuma

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child's Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Company Business

Death At A Funeral

Elena Undone

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole

Margin Call

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Pit Stop

Rain Man

Rustlers' Rhapsody

Safe

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Spare Parts

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stuck On You

Top Gun

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine

Aug. 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special



Aug. 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Ordinary Love

Aug. 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Slay the Dragon

Aug. 7

The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Aug. 10

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

Aug. 11

Alive And Kicking

Monster's Ball

Aug. 12

Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Aug. 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2

Aug. 15

A Crime to Remember Season 4

Bake You Rich Season 1

Caribbean Life Season 16

Chopped Season 40 & 41

Christina On The Coast Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters Season 1

House Hunters International Seasons 129 - 134

Island Life Season 15

Mediterranean Life Season 1

Murder in Paradise Season 1

Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1 (DUBBED)

Worst Bakers in America Season 1

Worst Cooks in America Season 16

Aug. 16

Behind You

Aug. 18

The Cup

Aug. 20

Daffodils

Unacknowledged

Aug. 21

Find Me In Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 22

Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere (Freeform)

Aug. 23

Blindspot Season 5

Aug. 24

The Roads Not Taken

Aug 26

Mom Season 7

Aug. 28

The Binge (Hulu Original)

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Primal

Quantum of Solace

The Courier

Amazon Prime

Aug. 1

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Aug. 3

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

Aug. 5

Arkansas (2020)

Aug. 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Aug. 7

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B (Amazon Original Series)

Aug. 10

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

Aug. 14



Movies

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

Series

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

Aug. 18

The Cup (2012)



Aug. 21

Movies

Chemical Hearts (2020) (Amazon Original Movie)



Series

Clifford: Season 2B (Amazon Original Series)



Aug. 22

The Legion (2020)



Aug. 28

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys (Amazon Original Special)



Aug. 31

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)