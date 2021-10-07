Why Some People Want Netflix to Remove Dave Chappelle’s New Comedy Special ‘The Closer’

“Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community.”

YouTube

Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special The Closer has been met with social media backlash, as some viewers have accused the comedy legend of performing “transphobic” material.

The 48-year-old comic’s sixth and final special in his lucrative deal with Netflix includes numerous button-pushing jokes. As the New York Post notes, Chappelle declares that he’s joined Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling on team TERF, the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

He also asserts that while DaBaby’s career was negatively impacted after the rapper made homophobic remarks at a concert, his livelihood was not affected by his connection to a fatal shooting.

“In our country, you can shoot and kill a [N-word] — but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings,” Chappelle said.

Many more quotes from The Closer have been published as problematic statements, inciting condemnations from some notable figures.

Netflix’s own Jaclyn Moore, a transgender executive producer and showrunner of Dear White People who identifies as a woman, said she’s “done” with the streaming service.

I love so many of the people I've worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art… But I've been thrown against walls because, "I'm not a 'real' woman." I've had beer bottles thrown at me. So, @Netflix, I'm done. https://t.co/2naqrzW0G2 — Jaclyn Moore (@JaclynPMoore) October 7, 2021

“I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most’s Pride week” Moore tweeted. “I’ve loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”

The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group focused on black members of the LGBTQ+ community, called for The Closer to be pulled entirely.

“With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people — Netflix should know better,” NBJC executive director David Johns said in a statement to Deadline.

“Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence. Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community.”

GLAAD, an organization that monitors media portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community, tweeted, “Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities.”

Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree. https://t.co/yOIyT54819 — GLAAD (@glaad) October 6, 2021

Fans evidently love the special, as The Closer currently holds a 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite negative words from numerous critics, no Tomatometer score indicating the percentage of positive professional reviews has been posted.