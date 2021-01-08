Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Actually Get Divorced?

Kim and Kanye are reportedly heading for splitsville, but will they actually get divorced? Vote now via VersusGame on your phone!

Getty Images

Go to versusgame.com on your phone NOW to vote here on whether Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will actually get divorced.

VersusGame

Kim Kardashian has apparently had enough of husband Kanye West's epic Twitter rants, controversial political leanings, nagging mental health issues and all-around outlandishness.

The curvaceous Keeping up the The Kardashians superstar is reportedly set to divorce hip-hop mogul West, breaking up the world's most talked-about celebrity couple.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And it's apparently not just Kim who is less than happy in her marriage—Page Six reports that West has tired of living in a reality TV fishbowl alongside his ultra-famous wife.

(Photo: Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While Kardashian sources tell multiple media outlets that Kim is preparing to give Kanye the boot, the question remains: will she actually go through with it and divorce him?

Go to versusgame.com on your phone NOW to vote here on whether Kim and Kanye will actually get divorced, and other fun face-offs!

(Photo: Getty Images)

VersusGame is the #1 online prediction game where you win for being right. Pick the winning outcome of challenges between your favorite celebrities, musicians, brands, and companies for cash prizes and internet glory.

Players use knowledge or research statistics to predict who will win. Select your answer by either swiping or clicking on your choice. When the game ends, you’ll get the results of who won, and who lost. So what are you waiting for? Go to VersusGame now and follow @versusgameofficial on Instagram.