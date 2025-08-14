Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon & Mobb Deep’s Havoc Announce Joint 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Celebrating Raekwon’s classic solo debut, “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx,” and Mobb Deep’s breakthrough album, “The Infamous.”

(Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Thirty years after releasing two of classic New York hip-hop’s most influential albums, the Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Mobb Deep’s Havoc are teaming up for a joint tour to celebrate the anniversaries of their landmark 1995 records. The month-long U.S. trek will feature a single set with performances by both artists, commemorating Raekwon’s solo debut, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, and Mobb Deep’s breakthrough album, The Infamous.

(Live Nation)

Raekwon, a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, released his solo debut to widespread critical acclaim. Produced by The RZA and heavily featuring fellow Wu-Tang member Ghostface Killah, Cuban Linx is considered one of the greatest solo efforts by a Wu-Tang rapper. Debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, it was later certified gold and ranks among the most beloved hip-hop releases of that era.

For Mobb Deep, The Infamous was a second chance after their 1993 debut, Juvenile Hell, was met with a lukewarm reception. The album, featuring raw and gritty rhymes from the late Prodigy, launched the rap duo to street stardom with classic bangers like “Shook Ones Pt. II” and “Survival of the Fittest,” debuting at No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

The joint old-school hip-hop tour kicks off in Portland, Oregon, on November 13 and concludes in Miami on December 15. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 15, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Raekwon & Mobb Deep – 30th Anniversary 2025 Tour Dates