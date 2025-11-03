‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Making A ‘Call Of Duty’ Movie

Sheridan and “Lone Survivor” director Peter Berg are writing a film based on the massively successful first-person shooter.

(Activision)

A live-action adaptation of video game mega-franchise Call of Duty is currently in development, and two top-tier filmmakers are now leading the project. Deadline reports that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg (Lone Survivor, Friday Night Lights) have joined Paramount and Activision, the studio that owns Call of Duty, to produce a movie based on the massively successful first-person shooter.

Sheridan and Berg are co-writing and co-producing the film, with Berg also set to direct. The two previously worked together on 2016’s Hell or High Water, which was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (for Jeff Bridges), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

Call of Duty has amassed over $30 billion in lifetime revenue and sold more than 500 million copies globally, making it one of the most successful gaming properties of all time. Its success is rooted in its annual release schedule. Especially in the past decade, the series has centered on its multiplayer gameplay. The introduction of the free-to-play model with Call of Duty: Warzone , alongside lucrative microtransactions and seasonal Battle Passes, diversified its revenue streams beyond premium sales. This adaptability and its embrace of competitive esports, like the Call of Duty League, ensure the franchise remains a dominant force in the global gaming market.

Call of Duty no doubt looks to repeat the success of other cinematic adaptations of the other popular franchises, including 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.36 billion at the global box office, and the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy, which has grossed over $1 billion collectively.