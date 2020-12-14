'Your Dad's America' Is The Retro Instagram Account You Never Knew You Needed

"Mullets, vintage pics and debauchery."
Author:
Publish date:

If you're looking for a fun new follow to liven up your Instagram feed, you could do a lot worse than Your Dad's America, an account that promises "mullets, vintage pics and debauchery" and regularly delivers with reader-submitted photos of mustachioed 1980s dads, vintage sports cars and plenty of beauties from back when hairspray was hot and Ronald Reagan was president. 

Check out a sampling of some of this thoroughly enjoyable account's greatest 'grams. 

