Here's The First Look at Jared Leto as The Joker in 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League'

Jared Leto as the Joker Zack Snyder/Warner Bros.

Jared Leto seems chill. Okay, the Oscar-winning actor's actual personality is subject to debate, but seriously, he doesn't take on what you'd call lighthearted roles, and the Joker, aka the Clown Prince of Crime, is one of the most intense roles in the DC comics and movie universe. Leto played Joker in Suicide Squad and director Zack Snyder just revealed what the actor looks like in his "Snyder Cut" of Justice League.

Zack Snyder/Warner Bros.

This may not be Joaquin Phoenix's sad and manic Arthur Fleck Joker, but the late Heath Ledger's iconic portrayal of one of the weirdest supervillains is untouchable, and this is clearly a new take on the role in mood at least.

Leto in "Suicide Squad" Warner Bros.

Because this does not look like a Joker who'd be fun at parties (at least until he started killing guys with pencils or something).

Vanity Fair has more:

Jared Leto’s clown prince was not part of Snyder’s original plan before walking away from the movie in 2017 amid a clash with Warner Bros. leadership and grief over a family tragedy, but when HBO Max offered him the chance to finalize his own cut of the movie, the director had a few things he wanted to add to the long-awaited #Snydercut.



Batman’s nemesis was one of them. “The Joker is really the only thing that I thought of in retrospect,” Snyder tells Vanity Fair. “But I will say that it was always my intention to bring Joker into that world.”

Vanity Fair reports Snyder thought of fitting Joker into the movie as soon as he was given the opportunity and "asked for additional photography to fit Joker into the four-hour event."

We'll get this expanded look at Leto's version of the Joker in action when Justice League: The Snyder Cut premieres March 18 on HBO Max.