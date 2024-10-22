Zendaya Channeled Cher In A Daring ‘Nude Illusion’ Dress At Rock & Roll HOF

The “Dune” actress rocked a stunning tribute to Cher to celebrate the singer’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor.

(Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Zendaya definitely turned back time for Cher’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. The Dune actress walked the ceremony’s red carpet in Cleveland while donning a daring see-through dress and white satin coat from Bob Mackie’s 2001 Fall Fashion collection.

The choice in attire is believed to be a tribute to Cher, who was joined by Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest in the institution’s 2024 inductee class. As People points out, the “Believe” singer has worn the Bob Mackie label for decades, a trend that started when the designer first dressed her for a 1967 appearance on The Carol Burnett Show.

Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist and collaborator, described the alluring look on his Instagram Stories. “Fall 2001 Bob Mackie Couture collection, Foreign Intrigue. White silk satin trench coat, with dramatic collar and cuffs, embroidered in gold and diamond iridescent bugle beads and stones. Nude illusion halter-gown, entirely hand-beaded in gold, diamond and iridescent bugle beads and aurora-borialus [sic] stones,” he continued.

Zendaya didn’t just hark to the singer’s style; she actually inducted Cher in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Thank you, Cher,” Zendaya said during her speech, per E News. “Thank you for being an advocate, for being an ally, for paving the way for so many humans of all kinds to live in and speak their truth and to have the courage to be as daring and as open-hearted as you.”

Cher took the stage to accept the award with grace. “My life has been just a rollercoaster and the one thing that I have never done is I never give up,” she said. “I never give up. And I’m talking to the women. I’m talking to the women. You guys are on your own. We’ve been down and out, and we keep striving and we keep going and we keep building and we are somebody.”