The 5 Best Testosterone Boosters of 2021

As men age, they can experience a gradual weakening of sex drive. This happens for a variety of reasons. One big reason for loss of libido is a contraction of testosterone levels in the body. These levels decrease due to endocrine (hormonal) disorders—which you can manage by taking testosterone boosters.

It's only natural that the use of testosterone supplements or boosters has been rising among middle-aged and older adults for some time. In addition to offering benefits such as regulating libido and fertility, the male sex hormone also aids in developing and maintaining the musculoskeletal system and bone density among men.

There are numerous brands of testosterone boosters available. All promise to effectively enhance testosterone levels in men. The truth is that not all these brands are as good, safe, or effective as they claim. Consuming some products could even be harmful.

To aid you on the journey to renewed vitality, confidence, and improved quality of life, here's a list of the top five testosterone-boosting supplements currently available to customers in the US.

How This List Was Curated

Quality, brand reputation, price, packaging, customer service, shipping, and refund policies were all taken into account. Blue Ribbon Group also did a deep dive into the ingredients used by all the brands below to ensure they were natural and pure.

Additionally, we checked with renowned health and fitness experts, notable health and fitness blogs, and analyzed the customer reviews on every testosterone booster available. In handpicking these five brands, we also looked deeper into issues like transparency, delivery arrangements, refund policies, and marketing strategies.

Only genuine and reputed brands are transparent about their production process and the ingredients they use. These choices definitely met our criteria.

Best Testosterone Boosters on the Market

TestoPrime - Strongest testosterone booster

Testogen - Perfect choice for men over 40

Testo-Max - Amazing for muscle gain

Prime Male - Best Anti-aging effects

TestRX - Excellent for improving libido

TestoPrime - Strongest testosterone booster

At the top of our list is TestoPrime -- a British brand owned by Wolfson Brands (UK). This is one of the strongest testosterone boosters in the market. It is a clear United States market leader because of the quality of testosterone supplements it offers.

TestoPrime helps reclaim your prime vigor and reverse manhood-destroying symptoms with 12 natural, powerful, and clinically-supported ingredients, claim the company. Our research validates the claim.

“Since I’ve been taking TestoPrime I definitely have more energy to play with my kids, am less stressed and I feel much happier in myself. This supplement is a game-changer,” says Matthew Clarke, one of TestoPrime’s numerous happy customers.

TestoPrime focuses primarily on improving your overall health. One of the most powerful natural testosterone booster brands in the market, TestoPrime is also the safest using an eco-friendly manufacturing process and organic ingredients. It says all its components are sourced from remote areas and are 100 percent pure. This proves that TestoPrime is a product of high quality and the safest of them all.

TestoPrime is made of Ginseng, a well-known Chinese aphrodisiac herb full of antioxidants. Ginseng is known for its ability to amplify sex drives, energy, and stamina. The brand also uses Ashwagandha, a medicinal herb mentioned in the ancient Indian medical science -- Ayurveda. Ashwagandha is believed to be packed with properties that boost your testosterone levels in the body. TestoPrime is also rich in Fenugreek, a natural libido booster used by people for 6,000 years, Vitamin B5, and Green Tea extracts. There are at least 12 natural ingredients used in making TestoPrime. The product is 100 percent free of artificial flavors, additives, steroids, and synthetic fillers.

The use of TestoPrime may improve blood flow, muscle development, and sex appeal. In short, the testosterone supplement may boost your general well-being and elevate the quality of your life.

Highlights

A premium quality product that is very effective, 100% natural, and safe daily testosterone booster that has no side effects

Comprises 12 potent and time-tested natural ingredients

Non-GMO, vegan, soy-free, dairy-free ingredients

Products made in GMP-certified facilities, using FDA-approved ingredients

Maintains physical and mental energy levels even after a long day

Help in weight loss and builds lean muscle

Enhances motivation and improves mood

Guarantees 100% lifetime money back if you are not satisfied

TestoPrime manufactures its products in FDA-approved facilities in the UK and USA.

It offers great discounts on bulk purchases

Free global shipping on all orders

Ingredients

D-Aspartic Acid

KSM 66® – Strong Ashwagandha extract

Panax Ginseng

Fenugreek extract

Green Tea Extract (70% catechins)

Pomegranate Extract (40% Ellagic acid)

Vitamin D

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B5

Black pepper extract

Garlic extract

How Does TestoPrime Work?

TestoPrime helps maintain men’s T levels naturally by boosting their testosterone production. Low libido often affects your sex life seriously. TestoPrime may improve your sex drive and endurance perceptibly. It may also optimize your metabolism, improve your stamina and ability to focus. As this supplement may convert body fat to energy, you may be able to give 100 percent at work.

TestoPrime is available in three packages -- one-month supply, two-month supply, and three-month supply. With the two-month supply, you will get a one-month supply free, and with the three-month supply, you will get a three-month additional supply free. In every TestoPrime bottle, there are 120 capsules meant to last for one month.

Dosage

Four capsules a day in the morning before breakfast.

Pros

Its a daily, high-quality, 100%-natural supplement without any additives

Increases testosterone levels naturally without any side effects

Its clinically tested formula was developed after thorough research

This brand provides a lifetime guarantee on all orders

Free shipping on every order, even global shipping

Best value bundles with great savings

Excellent customer support

Cons

You can procure TestoPrime only from the online platform

only from the online platform Four capsules a day is slightly cumbersome for some

Their products get sold out quickly

Testogen - Perfect For Men Over 40

Our next pick, Testogen, is an all-natural testosterone-boosting supplement. Since 2014, when MuscleClub Limited launched it, it has garnered considerable attention for its positive results without any side effects.

Made of 11 powerful ingredients obtained from natural sources, Testogen enhances testosterone production in your body. It may help build your muscle mass, boost energy levels, reduce erectile dysfunction, and enhance focus.

This supplement is popular among athletes, bodybuilders, and even regular professionals who want to build their stamina and fitness levels.

Highlights

A high-quality product made using 100% natural, wholesome and safe ingredients supplement helps you lead a fitter life.

It contains a blend of clinically proven minerals, vitamins, and natural ingredients that support your production of testosterone as you age

The product is filler-free, chemical-free, non-GMO, caffeine-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

Incredible reputation around the globe and ranked among the best

Their products are made in FDA approved facilities of UK and USA

Well reputed brands and is one of the best testosterone booster supplements in the market for five years

Extremely confident about its effects, this brand gives an unconditional 100-day money-back guarantee

The company provides free global shipping on any of your orders

Ingredients

D-Aspartic Acid

Korean red ginseng extract

Nettle leaf extract

Bioperine (95%piperine)

Fenugreek extract

Boron

Magnesium

Vitamin D3

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin K1

How Does Testogen Work?

Testogen pushes your body to produce more testosterone and thereby increases its levels naturally. The blend of ingredients presents in Testogen may contribute in:

Beating fatigue, boosting energy levels, and keeping you fresh throughout the day

Increase stamina and energy

Improve muscle growths

Help in burning stubborn body fat

Improve sex life, romantic relations, and intimacy

make you feel confident, happy, and motivated

Dosage

This brand recommends you to take four capsules a day 20 minutes before your breakfast for best effects. The brand comes in a bottle containing 120 tablets. One bottle lasts for a month for a single user.

Pros

The supplement contains only natural, non-GMO, and 100% safe ingredients and has no known side effects

An effective product that is available at a pocket-friendly price

Free international shipping, user-friendly company policies, and excellent customer support

A highly reputed brand with several positive reviews

100-day unconditional money back policy

Cons

Their products are available only online

Four capsules a day can be cumbersome

Testo-Max - Amazing For Muscle Gain

Testo-Max is another natural and powerful T supplement that boosts your testosterone levels. This product by CrazyBulk, a famous UK-based company, has years of experience in manufacturing supplements, helps you relive your youth without any side effects.

The company lays much emphasis on the quality and efficiency of its products along with its customer service. This supplement uses natural ingredients and is safe. It is believed to be so effective that it gives results in as early as 14 days.

Men with low testosterone of all ages widely use this booster. Even boys in their 20s, who feel their testosterone levels are declining, are found to use this product.

Highlights

A scientifically researched, safe, and natural product offered in clinically proven effective dosages

Made of solely natural ingredients

Focuses on increasing your strength and sexual performance

The supplement does not have any side effects

This product is manufactured in FDA inspected facility

The brand offers free global shipping and has a 14-day return policy

Testo-max provides a 100% money-back guarantee within 60 days of your purchase

Ingredients

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K1

Vitamin B6

Magnesium

Zinc

D-Aspartic Acid

Nettle Leaf Extract

Korean Red Ginseng Extract

Fenugreek Seed Extract

Boron

Bioperine (95% piperine)

How Does Testo-Max Work?

Besides supporting the production of testosterone, the supplement focuses on improving your overall strength and performance. You may work out even after a long day in the office by keeping you energetic and fostering your confidence. Regular use of Test-Max may improve your sex drives, which you may find surprising and pleasing.

Dosage

The makers of Testo-max advise you to take four capsules before breakfast. Testo-Max comes in bottles containing 120 pills, which last for a month.

Pros

An effective formula containing all-natural and safe ingredients

Products help in enhancing your performance and muscular development.

Products are made in GMP inspected labs and undergo rigorous testing

A brilliant customer service team and user-friendly shipping and return policies

60-day money-back policy

The brand offers impressive discounts on bundle purchases

Cons

Available only online

Some may find these products slightly pricey

Prime Male - Best Anti-aging Effects

Yet another British product, Prime Male, guarantees to make you a stud. Owned by Roar Ambition Ltd, the brand aims at making you the alpha male you have always dreamed of being.

Prime Male offers the most innovative and effective natural testosterone boosters in the market today. Its cutting-edge formula is perfect for mature men, especially those 30 or above, and helps improve their vitality levels. If you want to increase your stamina, vigor or enthusiasm, without any side effects, go for Prime Male.

Made from 12 bioactive compounds, this brand guarantees its users a high level of endocrine activity, which may help you to turn the clock back.

Highlights

Very effective for older men

All the ingredients are 100 percent natural and organic

Well researched and tested product

Could raise testosterone level by 42% in just about 12 days

Noted for effective weight reduction

May help in the mood improvement

Known to sharpen the mind

Expected to help build lean muscles

Ingredients

D-Aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate (D-AA-CC)

Korean Red ginseng extract 4:1 extract

Bioperine

Mucuna Pruriens extract

Boron

Nettle root

Luteolin

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin K2

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

How Does Prime Male Work?

Prime Male primarily aims at regaining your vitality along with enhancing your energy levels. The blend may help in:

Improving your energy and sex drive, thereby increasing your confidence

Increasing your strength by building your lean muscle and making your bones stronger

Shedding your extra pounds, particularly your belly fat

Controlling your blood pressure by optimizing your cardiovascular health

Controlling your blood sugar

Making your skin tighter and healthier

Increasing your energy by lessening fatigue

Improving immunity

Improving your ability to focus

Dosage

Prime Male pills come in bottles containing 120 capsules and should ideally be taken four every day for maximum effects. Unlike most other brands, Prime Male capsules should ideally be taken after every three hours and not at a time.

Pros

A clinically tested formula combining the most wholesome natural ingredients that help boost testosterone levels in mature men without any side effects

Could help in building and strengthening your muscles

Offers best anti-aging effects

Offers international and fast shipping

Excellent customer support and impressive overall brand reputation

Cons

You can only purchase Prime Male from the online platform.

No money-back guarantee

TestRX - Excellent For Improving Libido

TestRX is another extremely popular testosterone booster that helps you shed those extra pounds and improve your libido. This booster is an excellent solution to all problems that surface as you age, like fatigue, decaying of muscles, and loss of libido. So be it at the gym or in bed, with this booster by your side, you can expect a heightened performance.

Highlights

Made in a cGMP-compliant facility in the USA, using exclusively natural ingredients

Increases your muscle mass

Increases your energy and boosts your strength

Aids successfully in weight loss

Crank up sex drive

Free shipping on select packages

Provides a 60-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with their products

Ingredients

Fenugreek extract

ZMA (Zinc Magnesium Aspartate)

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

D-Aspartic Acid

Magnesium

Zinc

Vitamin B6

How Does the TestRX booster Work?

TestRX contains all-natural ingredients and is devoid of chemicals or other concerning ingredients like steroids. These ingredients significantly boost up your testosterone levels and may help in getting you the following benefits:

You may feel more energetic, have more stamina and strength at work, or even at the gym

You may get back your libido and have a better sex life

TestRx may help you get better sleep, which is equally crucial for your muscle growth and development.

This formula may get you all the required minerals that provide energy and accelerate your muscle growth, thereby boosting your athletic performance.

Dosage

The brand advises you to take two capsules a day. The pills come in a box of 60, which can last you for one month.

Pros

A very comprehensive formula derived after extensive research

The product has all the ingredients in the correct dosage, getting maximum benefits of testosterone and a faster recovery between the workouts.

ZMA; a powerful combo of 2 minerals and vitamins, literally boosts your testosterone along with getting you a better sleep

An all-natural formula that is devoid of any chemicals

Free global shipping on selected packages

60-day money back policy

Cons

You can procure this product only from online stores.

Limited information is available regarding the background of the company.

Why Does One Need A Testosterone Booster?

Usually, testosterone levels are highest in your twenties, especially between 20 to 25. However, as you approach your mid-thirties, these levels gradually begin to diminish. This gradual waning of testosterone is natural, but the process starts affecting some activities. You may begin to feel tired and diminishing libido, etc. After 40, these start getting amplified and begin to dent your life. Annoyance starts creeping into your mind. You change into something else which you never were.

You can, however, take control of your life back from nature and press the reset button when you start feeling the change. You can begin taking testosterone supplements and push the clock back.

But remember, these Testosterone supplements are not magic pills. You cannot be whatever you were in your 20s or 30s when you celebrate your 60th birthday. These pills may help you experience better hormonal discharge, enabling you to lead a better life, remain energetic, and remain active. Your aging may slow down, allowing you to savor some colors of life better and longer than usual.

How To Determine Reduced T-Levels?

The symptoms of lowering testosterone can be assessed easily by any layman. These symptoms include:

If you notice your muscle mass is decreasing gradually, despite regular exercise and a balanced diet.

If you are accumulating body fat despite a workout regime and finding it difficult to lose weight

Gynecomastia, or an increase in your breast tissue, tends to happen due to an imbalance in hormone levels.

If you notice frequent changes in your mood or you feel depressed without any specific reason, or you are constantly irritable

If you find that your sex drive has decreased of late or sexual erection becomes a challenge

How Do Testosterone Boosters Work?

Testosterone boosters are specially customized to address symptoms related to testosterone deficiency. These are made using unique ingredients in measured quantities to address specific issues. Some of their actions include:

To increase the level of free testosterone in our body. Specific proteins (globulin) bind with free testosterone available in our blood, resulting in unavailability when required. Testosterone boosters limit globulin production, frees the testosterone increasing its availability in our body.

Occasionally dominant female hormones like prolactin and estrogen increase in men as they age, countering testosterone levels. Generally, this phenomenon is attributed to an enzyme called aromatase. Testosterone boosters limit this enzyme production and increase the levels of testosterone.

The diet which we eat these days is deficient in some vital ingredients that help in producing testosterone. Testosterone boosters are packed with all nutrients which enable testosterone production.

Increased testosterone production helps in several ways like; improving blood circulation, increasing bone density, aids in building lean mass, better sex drive, and uplifting mood and energy.

Side Effects Of Testosterone Boosters

As all the high-quality boosters contain only natural ingredients, if you take them in the required dosage, the risk of side effects is generally negligible. However, everyone has a unique physiology, and some of them do experience mild side effects, which usually don’t last long and are not very concerning.

We still suggest you consult your doctor if you have any medical conditions or are already on medications for any health issues.

Buying guide for Top Testosterone Booster

With age, the levels of testosterone tend to fluctuate. The need to use T supplements increases as you age, and after 40, the requirement becomes rather compelling. But can you afford to buy any brand? We suppose not because buying any brand blindfolded will surely put us into a pool of problems.

The T supplements can give you a whole lot of sexual health benefits if they are purchased judiciously. And, sensible buying entails being careful about a few things. This section would like to educate you on buying your T supplement and getting the best out of them.

Ingredients

Ingredients are most important while choosing your supplement. You must ensure that the brand provides only natural ingredients without any artificial additives or chemicals. Also, check to confirm if it does not have any potentially harmful components. So, opt for brands that provide a blend of clinically tested and organic ingredients in their products.

Quality & Effectiveness

The brand you are opting for must offer quality products that are effective as well. For this, just check if the brand uses natural and organic ingredients, manufactures its products under GMP-certified facilities that follow FDA quality control guidelines, and gets its products clinically tested for their quality and potency. These factors can help you to purchase genuine brands selling quality products.

Potency

Some brands do use natural ingredients in their supplements, but they use much less than the required dosage, which may not give you the results you are looking for. Your brand must contain all the ingredients in the right quantity, which only will give you the expected results. So, be a bit more vigilant about this factor while buying your T supplement. Don’t end up buying an impotent brand.

Side Effects

Try to look out for any possible side effects of the supplement. Once you zero up a particular brand, just research if customers have had any side effects with it. Going through customer reviews will give you an idea of the reliability of the brand.

Brand Reputation

Make sure to opt for popular or well-reputed brands. A reputation of a brand is best reflected in its customer reviews and ratings. If a brand has received several positive feedbacks from people, it becomes easier to trust them. Well-reputed brands are transparent in their practices and consistent in their quality.

Customer Service and Shipping

Besides good quality, customer support, shipping, and return policies affect the customers’ overall shopping experience and their chances to shop again with the brand. The customer service of the brand should be prompt, hassle-free, and friendly. You should also take note of how promptly your chosen ships or delivers your purchase. Do not consider buying a brand that is not prompt enough in its shipment. Delay in delivery would mean you may not get your supply when you need it most.

Money-Back Policy

If a brand offers a money-back guarantee, it implies that it is highly confident about the quality and effects of its products. This policy also helps attract first-timers who want to try out the brand to check if its products are worthy and effective or not.

Pricing

Pricing is undoubtedly a decisive issue, but not as much as the quality. Quality products are bound to be a bit expensive but must not burn any holes in your pockets. Don’t look for cheap ones when it comes to buying health supplements. Also, remember that exorbitantly priced products do not always assure quality.

Instead, make sure that brands offer the products that guarantee you value for your money. Your brand should justify the price it is charging from you. It must have potency and quality commensurate with the price. If your brand costs over 40 or 50 bucks, you should know why and for what you are paying that amount.

Testosterone Boosters: FAQs

Q: What does a testosterone booster contain?

A: Testosterone is vital and performs several crucial functions in your body. The most popular and common ingredient in these boosters is ZMA, which comprises vitamin B6, zinc, and magnesium. These are clinically proven ingredients known to enhance testosterone levels. Some ingredients in these natural boosters also contain fenugreek and D-aspartic acid. Every component in these boosters offers a nutritional value to the supplement and benefits your overall health.

Testosterone boosters may help you burn fat, build muscle mass, enhance your sex drive. These T boosters may also help you get a good sleep besides keeping you energetic throughout the day.

Q: What is the dosing of these testosterone boosters?

A: Usually, all the manufacturers guide their users accurately about the dosage of their testosterone boosting supplements, and we would advise you to follow them in words and spirit. That’s because if you take a lesser dosage, you won’t get the results, and overdosing can be harmful to your health. But generally, for men who are between 40-50 years, three/four pills a day are advised. But, if you are above 50, you should ideally ingest four/five capsules a day.

Q: Do T-boosters really help increase low testosterone levels and muscle mass?

A: Don’t expect testosterone boosters to work like magic. You need to put in the effort and work. While these boosters will help you build up your body’s ability to produce testosterone and promote stronger muscles and bones, along with libido, they won’t work if you do not put in the hard work. Along with these testosterone-boosting supplements, you are required to utilize your newly found energy and strength to work out. Only then can you expect to see discernible results.

What is the best Testosterone Booster in 2021?

Testosterone supplements are not meant only for people above 50 years and boost sexual performance. T supplements, in fact, are game-changers for men, a means to reclaim life as you age. Men can now age slower than ever with the help of testosterone supplements. Men can now retain their virility, energy, strength, and vitalities longer.

Testosterone supplements are a boon to men but not a means again to overrule the laws of nature. Their aim is not to go against nature but to use nature’s gift to humankind to achieve a better life and living. That’s why good brands are made of elements and components which are 100 percent natural. They don’t use any chemicals, heavy metals, and artificial constituents. Our recommendation for you would be to try TestoPrime as it is all organic and has great reviews.

But, like all good things, testosterone supplements too should be used carefully. You must remain vigilant while selecting your brand. You must know what and why you are purchasing. And if you stay clear on why and what, we assure you your purchase will be good. You are then walking in the right direction.