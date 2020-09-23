The World's 5 Best Whiskies for 2020—According to the International Wines and Spirits Competition

The “best of the best” from this year’s whiskey competitors.

Whiskey, whisky, bourbon, scotch—no matter what you call it or how you spell it, it's probably the most interesting spirit of them all. And it easily offers the widest variety of flavors for the avid drinker.

In a nod to the vast variety of whiskies available around the world, the International Wines & Spirits Competition recently announced the winners all five whiskey categories for 2020. These are gold medal winners, considered the "best of the best," and they come from all over—Germany, South Africa, and of course, Scotland.

The tasting notes for these winners are all glowing and have some common threads:



If you're going to make a truly great whiskey, apparently you better be sure it has flavors and aromas that remind the drinker of vanilla, sugar, fruit, and leather. Or old books.

Check out the five gold medal winners below and start your shopping list today.

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, 1820 Single Barrel Whiskey, 11 YO

Westfalian Peated 6 YO Single Malt Whisky

Glory Leading 1972 45 YO Blended Scotch Whisky

The Glory Leading Whisky Company

Bunnahabhain 25 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenfiddich 40 YO Single Malt Scotch Whisky