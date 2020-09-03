'American Barbecue Showdown': Watch Meaty First Trailer for Netflix BBQ Competition Series
"The boldest smokers in America are here to throw down the best barbecue of their lives."
Netflix just dropped the first trailer for The American Barbecue Showdown, a new eight episode food competition series that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the hallowed title of "American Barbecue Champion."
The eight episode series launches exclusively on Netflix on September 18, when we'll find out which chefs will seize the barbecue glory and which will be smoked out.
Watch the meaty official trailer above, and get even more hog wild with Netflix's Chef's Table: Barbecue series trailer here.