An Insider’s Guide To Aruba’s Coolest Restaurants & Bars

The Caribbean destination boasts high-end cocktails, fine dining and stunning ocean views.

(Chef Christian Petroni/Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority)

You might say that Aruba is ready for its time in the spotlight. Or rather, there’s a sense that what makes Aruba great is amplified even further as the compact island bolsters its culinary and mixology scene to compete with the best in the Caribbean hospitality scene.

(Tres Trapi Beach/Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority)

As Maxim found out during a recent trip to the Caribbean’s “one happy island,” that moniker tends to hold true. Of course, its white sand beaches and stunning blue water play an appealing role, and it’s been a popular cruise ship layover in the decades following its 1986 designation as an autonomous member of the Netherlands. Just as intriguing is the island’s recent culinary rebirth, a mix of Caribbean culture, elevated Michelin-inspired dining and maritime heritage. With that culinary explosion follows a vibrant cocktail scene.

(Manchebo Beach/Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority)

And with fairly seamless flights from major hubs like New York City and Atlanta, a taste of the Caribbean might prove optimal for a mid-winter getaway. A bevy of beach-centric hotels, like the Renaissance Wind Creek Resort and the Ritz-Carlton Aruba, help meet the moment with luxury lodging. It comes to a head in a variety of ways, but ever-present are sweeping views of the island’s vivid water set against the contrast of its sometimes desert-like, rocky terrain in the island’s national parks.

(Chef Christian Petroni at Autentico Aruba/Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority)

Aruba’s ascent as a culinary destination was on full display during an exclusive Ritz-Carlton beachside dinner celebrating the second year of the Autentico Aruba Culinary Festival this past fall (Autentico is set to return in 2026). The festival gained a dash of flair from Food Network celebrity chef and author Christian Petroni, who helped shine a spotlight on island flavor across a bustling multi-day festival in the stucco-lined streets of capital city Oranjestad’s historic Wilhelminastraat neighborhood.

A native and current resident of The Bronx, the Yankees jersey-adorned Petroni found a deep connection to the island’s once-humble culinary scene. At the Ritz-Carlton and across a series of festival cooking workshops, the chef looked to “bring New York City and the Bronx” to Aruba, calling the island’s burgeoning scene “deep and soulful.”

The sentiment was shot through with deeper meaning: Petroni spent his day off in Aruba out in the field, visiting roadside restaurants and buzzing kitchens. Aruba’s “unapologetic authenticity” was a particular draw for Petroni, who called the trip a “no-brainer” as Aruba’s gourmet dining scene looks to compete with the likes of larger Caribbean foodie destinations. Giving back to the island in his own way comes from Petroni’s “passion for cooks,” and if Aruba’s culinary ascent is to be believed, the feeling is mutual.

(Zeerovers/Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority)

The authenticity so loved by Petroni is in plentiful supply at rustic fishing pier and dockside restaurant Zeerovers (so named for the Dutch phrase for “pirate”). At Zeerovers, wonderfully fresh shrimp and fish can be ordered and served seemingly minutes after being hauled in. It doesn’t get more authentic than that, better still when washed down with a cold local Balashi beer. And among locals, Madame Janette also carries strong word-of-mouth support for its blend of upscale-meets-classic Caribbean dining.

(Chef Xavi Jaramillo/Courtesy of The Xperience)

Those craving a further taste of local history and expert culinary immersion would do well to explore private fine dining via The Xperience, an elevated and curated offering that’s part customizable DIY class, part gourmet meal. During a cooking class, Chef Xavi Jaramillo of The Xperience sagely notes that “Caribbean cuisine tells a story of resilience,” complete with “a lot of different flavors… different influences.” Those influences are yours for the taking across the entire island.

(Infini/Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority)

Competition is seemingly fierce but intensely supportive all the same among the island’s chefs and restaurateurs: From a dockside fish fry to impossibly precise fine dining experiences, a rising tide lifts all boats. Aruba’s new outlooking on luxury dining and exceptional cocktails is perhaps best seen at Infini. Chef Urvin Croes delivers an incredibly intimate 12-seat dining experience complete with a dozen expertly crafted courses served with precision-like clockwork and memorable flavor in every bite.

(Alto Vista Winery)

Perhaps most remarkable about a trek across Aruba is the variety found within such a small island (it measures just 69 square miles). While Aruba’s far reaches are suited to adventure tourism by way of off-road vehicles and maritime exploration, the climate rather improbably supports wine production at Alto Vista Winery. ‘

(Red Star Rum at Alto Vista Winery/Courtesy of Alto Vista Winery)

The operation, which alternates between lush vineyards and rocky pathways winding their way across the property, has seemingly cracked the code and commercially grows its own vines in a distinct effort to capture island terroir. The winery also produces a lively white Red Star Rum while offering a mix of tours, tastings and outdoor dining with sweeping views of the nearby ocean.

(Apotex Speakeasy/Courtesy of Apotek Speakeasy)

Shades of diversity and mystery color the Aruba mixology scene: Cold beer and local rum are more than ample refreshment under the hot sun. Yet for those willing to wind their way down a dark alley after a busy shopping district shuts its doors for the day, delightful cocktails await. Apotek Speakeasy, billed as the island’s only speakeasy, can truly prove tricky to find without streetlights, unlike other so-called examples of the style across the globe. Ring the doorbell on a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it keypad, and an exploration of Caribbean favorites and modern classics awaits in a bold, often seductive setting.

(Apotex Speakeasy/Courtesy of Apotek Speakeasy)

Apotek and its team of knowledgeable, lightning-fast and lively mixologists specialize in a variety of tropical “remedy” cocktails (the classic Painkiller is an apt example), with a focus on boozy and fruit-forward drinks. The space boasts a rooftop that turns into a lively dance floor, while its basement once served as both an underground bar and COVID-era respite, in true speakeasy fashion. The mood at Apotek is relaxed, warm and yet buoyant, rather than pretentious: A plus compared to other speakeasy venues, and a nod to Aruba’s warm hospitality.

(Apotex Speakeasy/Courtesy of Apotek Speakeasy)

The rather magical part of the Apotek menu comes from its list of “prescriptions” on a wooden wall, a series of recipes designed to soothe what ails you, or at least, meet the preferences of your palate. The variety is rather remarkable, from bourbon-forward drinks to light-as-air tropical creations. The menu at Apotek Speakeasy is so engaging, it might warrant multiple visits across the course of your trip.

A short stroll through Oranjestad and back toward the waterfront unlocks a more rustic, rock n’roll-tinged side of Aruba: Cafe Chaos, with its dollar bill-adorned ceiling, gritty neon lights and guitar-driven live music, could be a worthwhile end to the night (especially if island-famous Balashi beer is your poison of choice). Just a few minutes away from Apotek, you’re bound to hear it before you see it.

(Monforte Luxury Sailing Cruise/Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority)

The delights of a traditional Caribbean vacation, like a sailing and snorkeling cruise or ample hours spent relaxing in the sun (or at the private beach operated by the Renaissance Wind Creek Resort) also await. And yet, a venture away from the vibrant ocean unlocks a buzzing culinary and mixology scene that’s at once engaging, surprising and somehow familiar: It’s a revamped way to look at a beloved Caribbean island, rocks glass in hand. The stage very well might be set for your next winter getaway.