An Italian Chef Turned This Mexican Luxury Hotel Into A High-End Dining Destination

The Kimpton Mas Olas is making waves among the epicurean set thanks to talented Italian chef Sandro Falbo.

Mexico’s coolest new boutique luxury hotel is making waves among the epicurean set thanks to a talented Italian chef who’s been given free reign to bring Michelin-worthy dining to Todos Santos. The Kimpton Mas Olas is the latest property in the up-and-coming destination located an hour north of Cabo San Lucas. And resident chef Sandro Falbo, originally from Rome, is the property’s heart and soul. Previously a private estate and then a less desirable place of lodging, the hotel was renovated and relaunched in 2024 under the Kimpton nameplate, and we’d say it deserves five stars for its stunningly beautiful oceanfront setting alone.

Designed to be “an epicurean destination with an array of dining and drinking options and an immersive ethnobotanical culinary experience driven by the local landscape,” Mas Olas delivers on all fronts. You could call the cuisine farm to table, as Chef Falbo has his own organic farm right on the property, but it goes much further than that.

Gastronomy, design, and natural beauty converge in the cactus-studded oasis courtesy of Mexican architect Alejandra Templeton of Indigo Añil, who designed it to “unfold organically from desert to dunes,” with rich earth tones transitioning to soft shades of sand and pink. Natural, local materials contrast with abstract elements, “creating a vibrant atmosphere that invites exploration and discovery.”

The property features 103 suites and villas, each embracing the indoor-outdoor lifestyle that Baja is famous for. Private roof decks, plunge pools, outdoor showers, and fire pits have you constantly engaging with the outdoors. And twelve exclusive oceanfront villas, nestled within the coastal dunes, offer private beach access and private pools.

At the helm of Mas Olas’ ambitious food and beverage program is its globally renowned Culinary Director Chef Falbo. With over three decades of experience in prestigious establishments worldwide, including Michelin-starred restaurants, Falbo brings an innovative approach to Baja’s rich culinary heritage and could be on track to bring Todos Santos its first-ever Michelin star.

A seasoned chef with more than three decades of experience in top-rated restaurants and luxury resort properties across the globe, Falbo is at the helm of the resort’s “ethnobotanical” culinary program, celebrating cuisine authentic to the Baja region with an emphasis on what can be sustainably grown in the immediate area.

His menus showcase a mix of traditional flavors and elevated gastronomy, often with a nod to his Italian roots, with signature dishes including lobster ravioli made with Mexican spices, and plates

garnished with freshly smoked herbs from the property’s gardens. Falbo began his career in Rome’s Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel and several of the Italian city’s notable restaurants before venturing to the UK, Madagascar, South Africa, The Bahamas and Shanghai; hence the many influences found on his menus.

He led culinary teams at international luxury resorts and dining venues including the Waldorf Astoria in Dubai, Hilton Singapore, Bertorelli’s Restaurant in London, Intercontinental Dubai, Hotel Kempinski Beijing, Four Seasons Resort Great Exuma, Conrad Hotel Hong Kong, the Fullerton Hotel and Fullerton Bay Hotel in Singapore, and One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos.

“I was blown away to see everything Mas Olas’ team is doing and immediately knew I wanted to be part of it,” Falbo says. “Food plays such an important role when creating community and we want our guests to feel like part of our community. To see the local farmers and fisherman keeping their traditions and self sustaining communities alive is incredibly humbling and something we want guests of Mas Olas to feel like they’re a part of.”

He adds that, “I have worked in some of the world’s best kitchens, yet nothing compares to the feeling of gathering ingredients with my own hands and building relationships that ensure quality and a strong connection between our guests and the source of their food.” In this regard Todos Santos is a paradise on earth with both the bounty of the land and the sea on offer year round.

The property’s culinary landscape is anchored by nine interconnected gardens, farms, and orchards, where Chef Falbo meticulously plans growing seasons to complement his creative menus. Mas Olas features several unique dining venues, each with its own character and culinary focus: Botánica Garden Restaurant, Kahal, and Centro Café.

Botánica offers an elevated farm-to-table experience set among the property’s gardens and orchards. A communal table in the citrus orchard seats 60 guests, creating an ideal setting for group gatherings and cooking lessons. The restaurant’s wood-fired oven and traditional barbacoa pibil underground cooking pit deliver authentic flavors through dishes like herb-cured meats, house-made sausages, and roasted goat.

Kahal, with its striking oceanfront location and seashell-inspired décor, specializes in fresh seafood. The restaurant’s delectable raw bar serves up Baja Seafood Platters featuring local ceviches and tiraditos. Chef Falbo’s creative touch is evident in signature dishes like Guacamole with Seaweed Chicharron, Smoked Lobster Ravioli, and Elote Ice Cream served with crispy popcorn and huitlacoche espuma.

Centro Café provides all-day dining with Mexican comfort food, locally roasted coffee from Docecuarenta, and garden-to-glass cocktails. Its second-floor breakfast bar offers prime viewing for whale watching and taking in the spectacular Baja seascapes, and it backs onto a picture-perfect pool with a bar, complementing the sinuous infinity pool that wraps around Kahal’s lower terrace.

Complementing the culinary offerings is a 25,000-square-foot spa and wellness center designed as a sacred space. Features include an apothecary for creating custom essential oil blends, an indoor hydrotherapy circuit, and a 4,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor gym. A shaded relaxation pavilion nestled within the gardens and an Olympic-sized lap pool surrounded by palm trees complete the wellness experience. Chef Falbo and his team have even more epicurean delights in store for guests in the future. He is really only just getting started in terms of what the property can produce.