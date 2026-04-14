Barilla Revs Up Racing Wheels Pasta To Celebrate F1 Miami Grand Prix

The special-edition pasta shape arrives just in time for F1’s May 3 race in Miami.

(Barilla)

Gentlemen, scarf your engines. Barilla, the “Official Pasta Partner of Formula 1,” just announced the launch of Barilla Racing Wheels, a new wheel-shaped pasta that brings motorsports energy to your plate.

A product of Barilla’s partnership with Formula 1, the tire-inspired treat is said to combine “expert craftsmanship with performance-driven design” according to the pasta giant, which added that its “ridged, circular shape delivers a perfect al dente bite” in time for the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

(Barilla)

Fans at the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix can fill up on Barilla pasta across the race grounds, including at two dedicated Barilla Lasagna Bars serving classic Bolognese and Ricotta and Spinach recipes. Barilla will also be featured in the VIP-focused Paddock Club, where guests can graze upon Al Bronzo by Barilla—an Italian bronze-cut pasta designed to soak up more sauce—alongside select Racing Wheels dishes.

Even if you can’t score a ticket to the Miami Grand Prix, lead-footed pasta aficionados can get Barilla Racing Wheels at Walmart.com, and the Racing Wheels will keep rolling out at retailers nationwide later this spring.