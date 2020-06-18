Basil Hayden's Unveils 10-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

The limited-edition 80 proof bottle is aimed at fans of spicy rye whiskey.

Basil Hayden’s is launching a 10-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey as a special edition collector's bottle. Bottled at 80 proof, Basil Hayden’s latest spirit is a light but full-flavored rye with the kind of spicy finish that you'd expect from a good rye whiskey.

The golden-hued spirit smells like sweet vanilla, oak and fruit, and look for spice, oak, caramel, cinnamon and tobacco flavor notes on the palette.

Basil Hayden’s 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey is best enjoyed neat or with a drop or two of water on the rocks. It's available for a limited time nationwide for an SRP of $69.99 for a 750mL bottle.