Ben & Jerry’s Teams With WhistlePig For Whiskey-Spiked Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s Topped Whiskey Biz ice cream

Ben & Jerry's teamed with their neighbor, WhistlePig Distillery, for a new and very tasty-sounding flavor: Topped Whiskey Biz Ice Cream. Once you know that WhistlePig already has a tasting room near B&J's factory home in bucolic Waterbury, Vermont, this is a partnership that just makes sense. 

WhistlePig Piggyback Rye Whiskey Promo

Even in the heart of winter in the Northeast, this collab sounds irresistible. According to the ice cream makers, it consists of “a brown butter bourbon ice cream with blonde brownies and whiskey caramel swirls topped with white chocolatey ganache and white fudge chunks."

The key ingredient? WhistlePig’s 6-year-old PiggyBack Rye has been blended into the caramel.

In an Instagram post announcing the product, WhistlePig writes that "We're lucky to have incredibly innovative neighbors like @benandjerrys who love to collaborate as much as we do. We're honored to be able to announce our partnership on one of their new 'Topped' flavors..."

Ben & Jerry's announced the "Topped" line at the end of January, writing that there is a "Topped flavor for every fan — whether your jam is fruit, peanut butter, caramel or mint – and each is perfectly paired with a generous and luxurious layer of chocolatey ganache on top."

Here is a list of other "Topped" ice cream flavors along with Ben & Jerry's descriptions:

  • Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough - Chocolate ice cream with caramel swirls & gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough topped with caramel cups & chocolatey ganache
  • PB Over the Top - Chocolate ice cream with peanut butter swirls & peanut butter cups topped with mini peanut butter cups & chocolatey ganache
  • Salted Caramel Brownie - Vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls & fudge brownies topped with caramel cups & chocolatey ganache
  • Strawberry Topped Tart - Sweet cream ice cream with strawberry swirls & pie crust pieces topped with white chocolatey ganache & candy sprinkles
  • Thick Mint - Mint ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls & mint chocolate cookie balls topped with chocolate cookies & chocolatey ganache
  • Tiramisu - Mascarpone ice cream with fudge swirls & shortbread pieces topped with espresso fudge chunks & chocolatey ganache

The keyword here is "indulgence."

Whiskey Biz and the other "Topped" flavors are available now nationwide with a price range of $4.99-5.49. 

