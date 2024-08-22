Benriach’s Incredible 1966 Cask-Aged Single Malt Is Their Oldest Scotch Whisky Yet

Good luck getting your hands one one of these in-demand, $25,000 bottles.

(Benriach)

The oldest bottle of Benriach scotch whisky ever produced is finally coming to the U.S. next month, but we have a feeling this 50-year-old bottling is still going to elude most collectors—whether you can afford it or not.

Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Year single malt is a limited edition from Benriach distillery — a cousin of sherry lover’s icon Glendronach and one of the best Speyside producers in existence today.

This whiskey has had a lot of time to prepare to demonstrate that greatness. The “cask” in question (which is officially referred to as Bourbon Cask 2383) was first filled September 21st of 1966, with unpeated spirit. While the $25,000 price tag would normally be the major barrier to get your hands on Benriach 1966, however, it’s actually the supply that’s going to be the greatest hurdle.

Because only one cask was used to create this whisky expression, there was already a maximum volume of liquid of just a few hundred bottles. Time, however, improves whisky in part by evaporation, and typically the older a cask gets, the less liquid is left by the time you bottle it.

In this case the numbers are estimated to be just a few dozen, with only four being introduced into the U.S. market. Other countries have already gotten their allocations, too.Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years is held within a bespoke crystal decanter, made in Scotland by Glasstorm. Each decanter is presented in a presentation box made by master craftsman John Galvin, its design inspired by the colorful array of eclectic casks which fill Benriach’s warehouses, where the expression has been nurtured for the last half a century.

(Benriach)

It’s certainly something that Master Blender Rachel Barrie has been waiting for. In a statement ahead of the U.S. launch, Barrie said, “Our ability to nurture flavor has been informed by our heritage in maturing an eclectic array of casks from across the world and we have a creative philosophy and exploratory approach towards whisky making.”

“Over many decades,” explained Barrie, “this has granted an expert understanding of what makes the exceptional cask. This is our art – a testament to the expertise in and commitment to extraordinary cask maturation at Benriach Distillery.

According to Barrie, 50 Years starts with a nose of “Perfectly honed oak … with chestnut, maraschino cherry, and gentle acacia honey, interwoven with seductive truffle, narcissus, and refined musk.” The palate is characterized by “Luxurious refinement, with sublime honeyed dates and delicate oak spices, in harmony with the lingering finesse of apple, pear, and traces of grapefruit.”

Barrie’s tasting notes called 50 Years “opulent,” “unrivaled,” and, yes, “luxurious.” And most of us will have to take her word for it, given that just about 100 ounces of this liquid even entered the country.“The Benriach 1966 Cask Aged 50 Years is our ultimate treasure,” Barrie said, and that’s true — it’s going to take a magic compass to find it.

