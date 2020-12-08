These Are The Absolute Best Whiskeys of 2020

A bold Kentucky bourbon won big against 19 other top bottles.
Whiskey Promo

You might have time to snatch up one of Whisky Advocate's best bottles of the year, just in time for the holidays. 

The boozy quarterly covering all things bourbon and Scotch has named Larceny Barrel Proof as the leader of its Top 20 Whiskies of 2020 list. The Heaven Hill-crafted bourbon from Bardstown, Kentucky was chosen by an expert panel, which took into account its 95/100 quality score, value and availability. 

Clocking in at 61.1-percent ABV, Larceny Barrel Proof boasts "bakery aromas, notes of chocolate, caramel and peanuts" on the palate and a finish of cinnamon and spice. The cask-proof spirit was a part of one of three batches releases in January, May, and September. An affordable $50 price tag made it accessible to casual bourbon lovers, but you'll have to pay a premium to secure a bottle since the American whiskey received a No. 1 ranking.

However, the other 19 Whisky Advocate-recommended expressions may be easier to get a hold of. See the top 10 below, and head to the magazine's website to see all 20

