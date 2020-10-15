Metallica Releases Limited Edition Batch of 'Sonically-Enhanced' Blackened Whiskey

Sweet Amber Distilling Co.

The latest expression of Metallica's "Blackened" Kentucky whiskey is sonically seasoned with the legendary rockers' most recent album, S&M2.

For the uninitiated, Blackened—named after the album opener from 1988’s And Justice For All…—is a rye-bourbon blend that barrel ages to a soundtrack of Metallica songs as part of a "sonic enhancement" process dubbed Black Noise.

Past Blackened playlists have been selected by band members, and tunes for the previously released Batch 100 were picked by Master Distiller and Blender Rob Dietrich, who took over all sourcing, blending and cask-finishing duties after the passing of original distiller Dave Pickerell in 2018. The new Batch 106 owes its Black Noise treatment to 17 tracks recorded during Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony's live performance. Listen to the Batch 106 playlist via Spotify below:

The two-night event marks the second time that Metallica and the ensemble have collaborated, following the original 1999 S&M concert and album.

“The S&M2 performances were a challenge for us,” said Kirk Hammett, Metallica’s lead guitarist. “The first S&M shows in 1999 were such a pivotal part of Metallica’s evolution. We knew we had to mark their 20th anniversary on an even bigger scale, but without sacrificing any of the intimacy of those shows. The reaction has been incredible, to the shows and the album, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring those same S&M2 vibes to Blackened.”

For the first time, a portion of the batch will be bottled at 110.7 proof rather than the standard 90 proof. Unfortunately, the cask-strength stuff will only be available at select Kroger Supermarket locations in Kentucky and Luekens Wine & Spirits in Florida.

The rest of the Batch 106 bottles will be sold both in stores and online in a commemorative box featuring original artwork drawn by longtime Metallica graphic designer Squindo. Those who purchase can also sign up for a shot at winning a limited-edition Blackened x S&M2 t-shirt, also rendered by Squindo. Visit Blackened's website to learn more.