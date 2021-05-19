This Brewery Is Giving Away A Free Month-Long Mountain Getaway and Lots of Beer

PHOTO COURTESY OF DEVILS BACKBONE BREWING COMPANY

A weird side-effect of a global pandemic that forced so many to work from home for the better part of a year: burnout. As FlexJobs reported after conducting a survey in August 2020, "75% of people have experienced burnout at work, with 40% saying they’ve experienced burnout specifically during the pandemic."

Devils Backbone Brewing Company understands this problem. They also understand that the ability to work from home means you can work from anywhere, and they put together an opportunity for one lucky person to win what they call "the ultimate one-month getaway."

The details: For the Devils Backbone Opt-OOO (Out of Office) contest, the brewery will provide a completely renovated vintage Airstream located at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

To be precise, the Airstream is located inside the Devils Backbone Basecamp.

If you were wondering whether there is a catch, there is. In a press release, Devils Backbone stated that the contest "winner has to commit to one month of living life 'Slow by Nature,' Devils Backbone’s brand motto."

Most people can't take one full month off, so the winner will be able to do remote work from the location, but Devils Backbone wants you to "commit to slowing down and embracing the great outdoors."

The package is valued at $10,000. Here are additional details on what the winner receives from Devils Backbone:

A gift card to Devils Backbone Brewpub for food and so you can stock up on beer

Planned activities in the name of keeping it "Slow by Nature," like the Arbor & Sheath elevated dining experience, complete with Devils Backbone beer pairings

Horseback trail rides exploring the Basecamp's 100 acres

A "hoop house gardening experience" that introduces you to growing ingredients used in some of DB's more experimental brews

Beer tasting day! The winner gets to tour the Brewhouse and meet the brewers

Picnic at an overlook or landmark with a chef-curated meal

Free swag

To enter, go to dbbrewingcompany.com and make a video describing your plan for opting out of the office and adopt a "Slow by Nature" lifestyle.

The contest began May 1st but anyone who is 21 or older can still enter through May 31, 2021.