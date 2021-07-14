Budweiser Unveils Limited Edition Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Cans

It was all a dream.
Author:
Publish date:
BUD - The Notorious B.I.G. KV v1-6 HIGH

The King of Beers is celebrating the King of New York Hip-Hop with with Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Budweiser cans, in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Estate, available exclusively in the late rapper's hometown of New York starting today.

The limited edition can design was inspired by Biggie’s legendary career that has many hip-hop historians hailing him as the G.O.A.T. of Brooklyn hip-hop (with all apologies to Jay-Z.)

BudXBiggie

 Unique design elements include:

  • A hand drawn sketch of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace
  • Phrases including “Brooklyn's Finest,” “King of New York”
  • The Brooklyn skyline to pay homage to the late rapper’s hometown
  • The Budweiser creed on the can has been replaced with lyrics from Biggie’s Ready To Die album hit, “Unbelievable,” “Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant the livest one, Representin' BK to the fullest.”

Budweiser also launched a limited-edition line of Biggie x Budweiser merch available on shopbeergear.com. The collection features t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants emblazoned with Biggie symbols entwined with Budweiser’s iconic bowtie and package label.

Concert Key Visual

To further mark this partnership, Bud is hosting a live concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell August 19th to celebrate Biggie's life. The show will feature "the past, present and future of Brooklyn artists, including collaborators of Biggie and artists influenced by the rapper." 

Featured artists include Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, The Lox, DJ Steph Cakes and more. To reserve a ticket, visit http://www.us.budweiser.com/CelebrateBiggie.

No image description

BUD - The Notorious B.I.G. KV v1-6 HIGH
Food & Drink

Budweiser Unveils Limited Edition Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Cans

co-heroes-3
Entertainment

SEGA and Relic Entertainment Announce 'Company of Heroes 3'

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S Promo
Rides

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S: First Drive Review

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Entertainment

Megan Fox Says She 'Went To Hell' During Wild 3-Day Ayahuasca Trip with MGK

BMW Vermillion Black Promo
Rides

BMW Gives Model X SUV a Sinister 'Black Vermillion' Makeover

HighkeyCoin
News

HighKey Coin: Why Betting Big On BitClout is Key to Social Media & Crypto Success

John D. Rockfeller Promo
News

How John D. Rockefeller Set the Standard for Today's Billionaires

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
News

The Rock Reveals Savagely Healthy Breakfast He's Eating to Cut Weight For 'Black Adam'

Tag Heuer Connected Super Mario Promo
Gear

Tag Heuer x Super Mario Digital Watch Collab Celebrates Video Game Icon

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT