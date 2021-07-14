Budweiser Unveils Limited Edition Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Cans

Budweiser

The King of Beers is celebrating the King of New York Hip-Hop with with Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Budweiser cans, in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Estate, available exclusively in the late rapper's hometown of New York starting today.

The limited edition can design was inspired by Biggie’s legendary career that has many hip-hop historians hailing him as the G.O.A.T. of Brooklyn hip-hop (with all apologies to Jay-Z.)

Budweiser

Unique design elements include:

A hand drawn sketch of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace

Phrases including “Brooklyn's Finest,” “King of New York”

The Brooklyn skyline to pay homage to the late rapper’s hometown

The Budweiser creed on the can has been replaced with lyrics from Biggie’s Ready To Die album hit, “Unbelievable,” “Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant the livest one, Representin' BK to the fullest.”

Budweiser also launched a limited-edition line of Biggie x Budweiser merch available on shopbeergear.com. The collection features t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants emblazoned with Biggie symbols entwined with Budweiser’s iconic bowtie and package label.

Budweiser

To further mark this partnership, Bud is hosting a live concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell August 19th to celebrate Biggie's life. The show will feature "the past, present and future of Brooklyn artists, including collaborators of Biggie and artists influenced by the rapper."

Featured artists include Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, The Lox, DJ Steph Cakes and more. To reserve a ticket, visit http://www.us.budweiser.com/CelebrateBiggie.