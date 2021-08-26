Buffalo Chicken Sushi Is Here Just in Time for Tailgating Season

This wild twist on a game day treat is hitting a store near you ahead of NFL Week 1.

Buffalo wing-inspired sushi might sound like a munchies-fueled abomination, but Hissho Sushi and Frank's RedHot are betting that the reimagined game day snack will tickle the tastebuds of tailgaters nationwide.

The major U.S. sushi distributor and Buffalo-style hot sauce brand are dishing out the crazed culinary mashup to 1,000-plus grocery stores, hospitals and airport retailers, just in time for football season.

In lieu of raw fish and wasabi, the Franks RedHot Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Roll is comprised of grilled chicken, cream cheese, avocado, and carrots tucked into rice and nori seaweed sheets. The roll is then topped crunchy fried onions, Japanese BBQ sauce, spicy mayo, and Franks sauce and seasoning.

The spicy treat hits store shelves on August 30, less than two weeks before Week 1 of the regular NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9.

“Our consumers are always telling us they put Frank’s RedHot on everything, so we were excited to try it on sushi,” said Trevor Squires, executive at Franks' parent company McCormick.

“Hissho Sushi’s premium, hand-crafted sushi and our rich and spicy Franks RedHot sauce make a fire duo that will entice both sushi and Frank’s lovers alike.”

Priced at $5.99 for an eight-piece roll, Franks RedHot Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Roll will be available at these locations across the U.S.