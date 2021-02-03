Buffalo Trace Takes Flight With 20-Year-Old Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon

The 101-proof whiskey comes with a crystal eagle stopper and retails for $2,000 per bottle.
Author:
Publish date:
DEVR Lifestyle

Buffalo Trace is flying high with a new 20-year-old Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon, the third release in a luxe limited series first introduced in 2019.

Lavishly presented in the same striking bottle as the previous releases—including a crystal eagle for a stopper—Double Eagle Very Rare comes in hot at a stiff 101 proof, a nod to the original proof of Eagle Rare Bourbon when it was first released in 1975.

The 20-year-old bourbon comes in a luxurious crystal decanter and arrives in a silver presentation box, consisting of two sliding doors, imprinted with a design similar to eagle feathers. The hand-blown crystal decanter features two sculptured crystal glass eagles, one inside of the bottle and one serving as the stopper. 

Only 199 of these eye-catching bottles were produced and each bottle includes an individually numbered letter of authenticity noting it is from this specific collection.

Tasting notes for the two-decade-old whiskey includes "a nose of dark cherries and creamy caramel, on the palate, dark chocolate, smoked oak and dates, followed by a long, complex finish of cinnamon, anise and oak."

The suggested retail pricing for Double Eagle Very Rare is $2,000, and it hits high-end liquor stores starting in February. 

No image description

double eagle very rare promo buffalo trace
Food & Drink

Buffalo Trace Takes Flight With 20-Year-Old Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon

eddie-murphy-c2a
Entertainment

Eddie Murphy Reunites With Arsenio Hall In New 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

Abimelec Arellano Lamborghini Urus Arctic Truck Promo
Rides

This Lamborghini Urus 'Arctic Truck' Puts World's Quickest SUV on Ice

Julia Rose Arrest Split Promo
News

World Series Flasher Julia Rose Arrested for 'Hollyboob' Sign Prank

Piaget Polo Skeleton Promo
Style

Piaget Gets Bare Bones With Skeleton Polo Watch

Juliana Carlos LeBron James Split Promo
Sports

Get to Know the 'Courtside Karen' in NBA Feud With LeBron James

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Promo
Rides

Meet the 200-MPH CT5-V Blackwing—The Most Powerful Cadillac Ever

topped-whiskey-biz-bj-whistlepig
Food & Drink

Ben & Jerry’s Teams With WhistlePig For Whiskey-Spiked Ice Cream

Dewar's Portuguese Smooth Promo
Food & Drink

Make These Killer Cocktails with Dewar's New Portuguese Smooth Cask-Finished Scotch Whisky