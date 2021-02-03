Buffalo Trace Takes Flight With 20-Year-Old Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon

The 101-proof whiskey comes with a crystal eagle stopper and retails for $2,000 per bottle.

Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace is flying high with a new 20-year-old Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon, the third release in a luxe limited series first introduced in 2019.

Lavishly presented in the same striking bottle as the previous releases—including a crystal eagle for a stopper—Double Eagle Very Rare comes in hot at a stiff 101 proof, a nod to the original proof of Eagle Rare Bourbon when it was first released in 1975.

The 20-year-old bourbon comes in a luxurious crystal decanter and arrives in a silver presentation box, consisting of two sliding doors, imprinted with a design similar to eagle feathers. The hand-blown crystal decanter features two sculptured crystal glass eagles, one inside of the bottle and one serving as the stopper.

Only 199 of these eye-catching bottles were produced and each bottle includes an individually numbered letter of authenticity noting it is from this specific collection.

Tasting notes for the two-decade-old whiskey includes "a nose of dark cherries and creamy caramel, on the palate, dark chocolate, smoked oak and dates, followed by a long, complex finish of cinnamon, anise and oak."

The suggested retail pricing for Double Eagle Very Rare is $2,000, and it hits high-end liquor stores starting in February.