Buffalo Trace & Bettinardi Golf Release Putters Made From Used Bourbon Barrels

A golf and bourbon lover’s dream collaboration.

(Buffalo Trace Distillery)

Buffalo Trace may already be your favorite 19th hole dram, but the Kentucky-based bourbon distillery is getting in on the other 18 with a new putter collab with Bettinardi Golf. The two brands have come together to relaunch the clubmaker’s precision-milled stainless steel putter series, including their BB8 Classic, Studio Stock 3, Queen B6 and Queen B6 Left-Handed clubs.

Each putter in the collection is precision milled from 303 stainless steel with a wood insert from real Buffalo Trace barrels that previously housed whiskey. The Buffalo Trace logo is engraved into the sole of the club. A distressed slate finish gives the final product a rugged look. The putter series is very much in keeping with a growing number of collaborations that Buffalo Trace has sought over the past few years. The distillery has mostly sought American brands with a strong family tradition — brands like Wrangler and Wolverine among them.

(Buffalo Trace Distillery)

Bettinardi entered the golf scene in 1998 — the year after Tiger Woods’ legendary first Masters at the age of 21. The just-outside-Chicago company claims over 100 tour victories in that time — which doesn’t include the putter Woods used in 1997 that Bob Bettinardi milled for the pro under the Scotty Cameron label (the two previously worked together, but parted ways in 1998).

“We’re thrilled to partner with Buffalo Trace, a brand that shares our commitment to craftsmanship and heritage,” said Sam Bettinardi, President of Bettinardi Golf, in a statement announcing release. “This collaboration brings together two companies dedicated to quality and heritage, and we can’t wait for golf and bourbon enthusiasts to experience the unique products we’ve crafted together.

(Buffalo Trace Distillery)

Andrew Duncan, Global Brand Director, Buffalo Trace Distillery, commended the clubmaker for their passion for precision. “Like our distilling and aging teams, the craftsmen at Bettinardi are fueled by a drive for perfection and an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. With the Buffalo Trace Putter, they’ve created an exceptional product that honors tradition while pushing the boundaries of quality and distinction.”

While the clubs are currently available only through the Buffalo Trace gift shop as well as their online store, Bettinardi will also sell them through their own storefront sometime in early 2025. For $900 you can walk away from the BT gift shop with one of the company’s three putter styles (head covers are $90).

Whether or not the spirit of the buffalo will do anything for your short game is up for debate, but it can’t hurt your course morale to see that BT logo looking back at you every time you reach for a new club, and remember there’s a bourbon waiting for you after you’re done with your round.



G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for perspectives on drinks, and stuff.