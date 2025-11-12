Buffalo Trace Gets Wild With ‘Perfectly Untamed’ Bourbon Tasting Experience On Wyoming Plains

The rugged bourbon tasting is set to take place in a glass-walled room on the plains of Wyoming, offering sweeping views of wild buffalo roaming freely.

(Buffalo Trace)

Buffalo Trace is expanding its partnership with the Buffalo Field Campaign, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting America’s last wild bison and preserving their habitat in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, with an exclusive bourbon tasting experience set deep in the Wyoming wilderness.

The collaboration, titled “Perfectly Untamed,” invites adventurous bourbon enthusiasts to participate in a remote and truly wild tasting event scheduled for the spring of 2026. The whiskey-fueled activation is set to take place in a custom-built, glass-walled tasting room on the open plains of Wyoming, offering sweeping views of wild buffalo roaming freely nearby.

(Buffalo Trace)

The experience is highly exclusive, limited to just six total reservations, with each accommodating two guests. Those who confirm a reservation will be required to make a $500 donation to the Buffalo Field Campaign. The donation will support the nonprofit’s work to protect America’s last wild bison.

Andrew Duncan, Global Brand Director for Buffalo Trace Distillery, said the project aims to create a place where time can stand still. “Our distillery was founded where the buffalo crossed the Kentucky river, and our flagship bourbon pays tribute to the paths they carved around the U.S. frontier,” Duncan said in a statement shared by Buffalo Trace. “Deep in the perfectly untamed Wyoming wilderness, guests will sip as buffalo roam free, a reminder that there is still room for power, determination, and a little reflection.”

(Buffalo Trace)

Guests will receive a private, two-hour guided Buffalo Trace Bourbon tasting, complete with curated cocktails and storytelling from Distillery VIP Visitor Lead and Bourbon Hall of Fame inductee Freddie Johnson. The boozy experience is scheduled across two days with three sessions per day. Final dates for the spring 2026 whiskey adventure will be confirmed in early winter 2026. Confirmed guests will receive a $1,000 travel stipend and curated lodging recommendations to assist with their bourbon and buffalo journey. Interested whiskey fans can pre-register now at untamed.buffalotracedistillery.com for a chance to reserve one of the limited spots.